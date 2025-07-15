This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Staying cool? Remember to take breaks and stay hydrated if you live in warmer areas! We have another Beta prepared to keep you inside with the usual helping of fixes and catalog updates.

Like with all Betas, you'll need to opt in by going to your Steam library, right-clicking SpaceEngine, followed by Properties> Betas> and selecting the beta branch from the drop-down menu. Feedback and bug reports should be directed to the Official Discord and Steam forums.

Changelog:

Updated asteroid, asteroid binary, and Kuiper Belt catalogs

Fixed a bug where brown dwarf luminosity and magnitudes changed with display mode for both isolated brown dwarfs and binary brown dwarfs (This bug still exists for systems that also include a star)

Fixed text alignment issue in seizure warning

Fixes for texture generator debug tool

Updated the exoplanet catalogs with 13 new host stars and 17 new planets, outlined below

Catalog Additions: