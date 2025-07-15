My Fishing Desktop is officially releasing!

Step into a quiet world where fishing is more than just a game. It’s a way to relax.

You sit in a small boat, floating on calm water. Cast your line whenever you like. There are no goals and no pressure. Just you, the water, and the peaceful sound of your reel.

Pick the background sounds you enjoy. Listen to soft rain, faraway thunder, forest birds, or gentle waves.

Whether you want a short break or a quiet place to clear your mind, this is your calm space.

🎧 Choose your ambience

🎣 Fish at your own rhythm

🌊 Relax

💬 We’d love your feedback!

Spotted a bug? Got suggestions? Want to connect with fellow peaceful anglers?

Join us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/Ex38mAz8kn