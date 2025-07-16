Hello, word puzzlers!

We just released a new update for Mini Words with two handy features:

🕹️ Gamepad Support – You can now play using your favorite controller

☁️ Steam Cloud – Keep your progress saved across devices

We hope this makes your experience even more comfortable and enjoyable!

And while we're celebrating updates...

🎶 New DLC - Meow Moments: Music Festival 🎶

Our cozy hidden-objects game Meow Moments: Celebrating Together just got new content!

The brand-new Music Festival DLC is out now! 🎉

Explore a vibrant outdoor event with feline friends, colorful music stages (pop, rock, folk, electronic), a Ferris wheel, camping zones, and more. Featuring artwork by Katia Numakura and music by Tatyana Jacques, it’s a celebration of music and togetherness!

🐾 Try the base game for free and check out the new DLC: