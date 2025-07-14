While it’s scorching hot outside, now's the perfect time to cool off and join the exciting new rewards hunt! The summer event “Pool Party” has begun — collect drops, exchange them for boxes, and grab awesome gifts.



Now any monster above level 50 can drop a Small Drop, needed to craft a Small Rescuer Box.

Collect 50 Small Drops, and Gate Bregal will help you craft the box via the Crafting tab.



Opening it guarantees one Medium Drop and one of the following items:

⭐ Gacha Coin

⭐ Huge Mana Potion – 10 pcs

⭐ Acceleration Potion – 3 pcs

⭐ War Spirit (Lvl 2) – 10 pcs

⭐ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 2, 5, 10, 50, or 100 pcs

⭐ Luck Flower

⭐ Blessed Transformation Scroll

⭐ Cursed Transformation Scroll

⭐ Weapon Enchant Scroll – 5 pcs

⭐ Armor Enchant Scroll – 5 pcs

⭐ Wind Enchant Scroll – 5 pcs

⭐ Mysterious Pattern – 10 pcs

⭐ Invisibility Detection Stone – 5 pcs

⭐ Red Skull Box

⭐ Blue Skull Box

⭐ Yellow Skull Box

⭐ Transparent Skull Box

⭐ Fletto‑flower Shard – 10 pcs

⭐ Fletto‑flower Shard – 50 pcs

⭐ Medium Fast Health Recovery Potion [NP] – 5 pcs

⭐ Medium Fast Mana Recovery Potion [NP] – 5 pcs

⭐ Medium Recovery Potion [NP] – 5 pcs

⭐ Snapian Pet Canned Food – 10 pcs

⭐ Magic Stone – 5 pcs

⭐ Fletto Concentrate – 10 pcs

⭐ Fletto Concentrate – 50 pcs

⭐ VIP Status (3 days)



Crafting a Medium Rescuer Box requires 10 Medium Drops.

Inside you’ll get one Large Drop and one of these prizes:

⭐ Blue Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (permanent)

⭐ Blue Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (30 days)

⭐ Blue Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (7 days)

⭐ Echo of Clouds Wings Avatar Box (7 days)

⭐ Air Step Wings Avatar Box (7 days)

⭐ High‑quality Large Bag (30 days)

⭐ Vrockian Extract – 15 pcs

⭐ Upgraded Life Necklace (1 day) – 3 pcs

⭐ MV Potion – 5 pcs

⭐ Armor Protection [NP] – 5 pcs

⭐ Weapon Protection [NP] – 5 pcs

⭐ Platinum Fletto Booster (3h) [NP] – 3 pcs

⭐ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1h) – 4 pcs

⭐ Medium Mana Recovery Potion (1h) – 5 pcs

⭐ Super Lucky Day (24h)

⭐ Large Health Recovery Potion (1h) – 2 pcs

⭐ Medium Health Recovery Potion (1h) – 3 pcs

⭐ VIP Status (7 days)

⭐ Experience Potion (24h) [NP] – 3 pcs

⭐ Protective Capsule [NP] – 3 pcs

⭐ Platinum Fletto Booster (1h) [NP] – 6 pcs

⭐ Fletto Booster (24h) [NP] – 6 pcs

⭐ Sacred Amethyst

⭐ Sacred Ruby

⭐ Sacred Sapphire

⭐ Sacred Diamond

⭐ Sacred Topaz

⭐ Platinum Concentration Potion (168h) [NP]

⭐ Rain Rune Box

⭐ Earth Rune Box

⭐ Fire Rune Box

⭐ Air Rune Box

⭐ Water Rune Box



If you're short on drops or time, Medium Drops can be bought in the GXP store.



Crafting a Large Rescuer Box requires 10 Large Drops.

Opening it grants a Winner’s Cup and one of these valuable items:

⭐ Echo of Clouds (14 days)

⭐ Echo of Clouds (30 days)

⭐ Air Step (14 days)

⭐ Air Step (30 days)

⭐ Summit Glow (14 days)

⭐ Summit Glow (30 days)

⭐ Blue Unique Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (permanent)

⭐ Blue Unique Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (30 days)

⭐ Champion Wings

⭐ Soul Stone (Int, PK stat) (30 days)

⭐ Soul Stone (Str, PK stat) (30 days)

⭐ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1h) – 20 pcs

⭐ Large Health Recovery Potion (1h) – 10 pcs

⭐ Experience Ring (30 days)

⭐ Upgraded Life Necklace (30 days)

⭐ Lucky Earrings (30 days)

⭐ VIP Status (30 days)

⭐ Fallen Angel Ancient Wings (Avatar) (30 days)

⭐ Great Experience Potion (3h) – 10 pcs

⭐ Armor Protection [NP] – 15 pcs

⭐ Weapon Protection [NP] – 15 pcs



Winner’s Cups can be exchanged with Gate Bregal for valuable items:



For 12 Winner’s Cups, you can get the Unique Blue Swimsuit Box (Lvl 90) (permanent).



Boots

Effect: choose one of two upgrades:



Movement Speed +20% & Physical Defense +50, Crit Damage 0.1



Damage Absorption (HP) +3% & Physical Defense +50, Crit Damage 0.1



Shirt

Effect: choose one of two upgrades:



Physical Attack +60, Crit Damage 0.1



Physical Attack +29 & Magic Attack +120, Crit Damage 0.1



Gloves

Effect: choose one of two upgrades:



Physical Defense +50 & Crit Chance +6



Attack Speed +7% & Physical Defense +50



Pants

Effect: choose one of two upgrades:



Physical Defense +270



Magical Defense +100



For 3 Winner’s Cups, you can get:



Cloud Echo Box (+4% HP & +4% ATK)



Air Step Box (+4% HP & +4% ATK)



Summit Glow Box (+4% HP & +4% ATK)



Additional

Gate offers a daily quest from Level 1, giving +10% HP for 3 hours. The buff expires after 24 hours if unused.



All drops, Rescuer Boxes, and Winner’s Cups will be removed when the event ends.



The event runs until July 28!

Enjoy the game!