In this update, we've made balance adjustments, optimized some features, and fixed several bugs.

Balance Changes

Heroes

LORD STINGY

Power of Money (Ultimate): Throws a gold bomb that deals (200 + current Gold * 40%) -> (200 + current Gold * 35%) Physical Damage.

PYROMANCER

Flying Fire Meteor (Ultimate): Deals (330 + Current Rage * 33%) -> (310 + Current Rage * 33%) magic damage to enemies.

FROSTBORNE LORD

Meteor Icefall (Ultimate): Summons ice blocks to fall from the sky, stunning the enemy for 0.8s and dealing 280 -> 300 Physical Damage.

DEMON DUKE

Flames of Retribution (Ultimate): Hurls flames at an enemy, dealing (200 + sum of both HEROES' Max HP * 3%) -> (200 + sum of both HEROES' Max HP * 4%) Magic Damage.

VENOM DRAGONIER

Victory Chase (Talent): For every 10% of Max HP the enemy hero is missing, increases own ATK SPD by 5% -> 6%.

Woodland Dryad

Wild Assistance (Talent): Every 5 -> 4 seconds after battle starts, a SPRITE will come to your aid with (50 + hero level * 10) health.

Treasures

Recovery-Type Treasure Combination Limit:

Players can now hold a maximum of two recovery or damage reduction-type treasures at the same time (includes Healing Potion, HAVEN BADGE, GUARDIAN ARMOR, EMERGENCY MEDKIT, SCARLET HOOD, PRIMORDIAL RELIC, SOUL ELIXIR, BATTLE SUPPLY CHEST, GOBLIN ROCKET, HEALING GEM, HEART AMULET, Referee's Whistle, Sacred Feather).

CORRUPTED HEART & GUARDIAN ARMOR:

When holding both, the extra damage taken from CORRUPTED HEART is calculated before the damage reduction from GUARDIAN ARMOR.

EXPLORER'S PICKAXE: Now available in Stage 3, and you can hold up to three.

BONUS CAP: Now available in Stage 3, and you can hold up to two.

Treasure Map:

Now available in all three stages, and you can hold up to three.

When a skill reaches level 4, gain a copy of that skill. Can trigger up to 5/7/8 -> 4/5/6 times per game.

Horn of Greed: Whenever you level a skill to max, gain 80/80/70 -> 70/70/70 GOLD.

STORE MEMBERSHIP:

Rework: When refreshing the shop, there is a 60%/70%/90% chance to gain 10 Gold.

Piggy Bank: Each round, 50 Gold is automatically deposited. The principal earns 20%/30%/50% -> 30%/40%/60% interest per round. (Interest does not compound.)

EXILE BLADE (Stage 2): If you enter battle with less than 100 Gold, Player DMG +3. Obtaining this Treasure grants 250 -> 300 additional Gold.

SEAL POCKET WATCH (Stage 3): Ban 1 branch. Obtaining this Treasure grants 200 -> 300 additional Gold.

GOBLIN TELESCOPE (Stage 3): Reduces the cost of the \[Random Skill] in the shop by 10 -> 5 Gold. The effect is also changed to: randomly draw from the skills already displayed in the shop.

New Features

Mythic Skill Barrage: When a player obtains a Mythic Skill, a notification barrage will pop up for other players.

New Spectator Barrage: You can now chat normally while spectating, and messages will appear as a barrage.

Optimizations

Spectator View: You can now see the skill branches of the players you are spectating.

Tournament Betting: The betting interface now displays the number of restricted Tarot Cards.

Betting Failure Pop-up: Failing to bet due to a timeout will now trigger a correct error message.

Tournament Leaderboard: Your entry is now highlighted with a different background color. Long player names are now displayed correctly.

Encyclopedia Unlock Count: The number of unlocked Heroes/Treasures in the Encyclopedia now updates in real-time.

Chat Preview: Channel-type text in the chat preview has been replaced with icons.

Sprite Click Area: The clickable area for Sprites has been adjusted to prevent issues when they become large.

Other Optimizations: Adjusted the transparency of some interfaces and improved some text translations.

Bug Fixes