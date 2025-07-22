Added some cities: Shanghai, Tianjin, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenyang, Quanzhou, Dalian, etc.;
Reworked production page so you don't have to switch back-and-forth to view data;
Improved code efficiency;
Update 2025.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 2340602
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update