22 July 2025 Build 19188652 Edited 22 July 2025 – 05:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added some cities: Shanghai, Tianjin, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenyang, Quanzhou, Dalian, etc.;

  2. Reworked production page so you don't have to switch back-and-forth to view data;

  3. Improved code efficiency;

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2340602
