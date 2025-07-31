Thank you for playing Faaast Penguin.

Here are the contents changed during maintenance that occurred on 7/31/2025.

New World \[Miami Splash] Unveiled!

The 10th world, \[Miami Splash] has been added!

This time, the stage is set in the blazing sun and blue seas of midsummer Miami.

Race through 4 new courses where you can weave through roads lined with colorful cars and race across seas bustling with boats!

A new gimmick that uses water, Jetpack, added!

When you pick up a Plastic Bottle, the Jetpack on your back fills up with water!

Hold the jump button mid-air to shoot water from your Jetpack and go higher!

Try taking routes in high places or gliding over the open sea where there’s no road!





Also, there’s a slight chance you’ll pick up Bubbly Water when you pick up a Plastic Bottle!

The bubbles will burst, launching you straight ahead in a flash!

Season 6 Details:

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/6585/

Added “Winners” in Results!



On the results screen, in addition to medals earned, top players will now be recognized as “winners.”

When you win, you will earn 4 season rank points (2 Blue Badges).

Winning Criteria

Less than 20 participants: The top 6 players will be recognized as winners.

More than 20 participants: The top 8 players will be recognized as winners.

Season Rank Thresholds Adjustment

The thresholds for season ranks have also been adjusted as follows:

Ordinary: 4 → 4

Best in the Village: 20 → 20

Pro: 60 → 60

Top-Notch: 150 → 150

Ace: 400 → 350

Star: 800 → 700

Master: 1500 → 1400

Legend: 2500 → 2500

A first-time bonus has been added when purchasing 500 Crystals!

When you purchase 500 Crystals for the first time, you’ll now receive an additional 500 Crystals as a bonus, giving you 1,000 total.

This bonus also applies to players who purchased 500 Crystals before Season 5, as long as it’s their first purchase in Season 6 or later.

\[Select Server] has been moved to \[Select Play Mode] / settings screen



We’ve moved the server selection feature from the home screen to the \[Select Play Mode] and settings screen.

Previously, settings were changed unintentionally or adjusted early on in a way that increased matching time. We’ve made this change since the accuracy of the \[Automatic (recommended)] setting has improved since our launch.

A feature to copy tour results has been added to private matches! (PC version only)





You can now copy the results of the last tour you raced in text format to your clipboard from the results screen or the room screen.

The text includes the final rankings, player names, and scores, as well as the results of each activity. The data is tab-separated, so you can paste it directly into Excel or Google Sheets for easy use.

The feature makes organizing tournaments and planning private matches smoother and more convenient.

Sands of Egypt world will undergo renewal.

The existing Sands of Egypt world will undergo renewal.

Note: Worlds that undergo renewal will eventually become available again.

Newly Added

All Platforms

Added 4 courses to the new world \[Miami Splash]

Added new gimmicks \[Jetpack], \[Water], \[Plastic Bottle], and \[Bubbly Water]

Added a feature that makes the controller vibrate when “Ready” appears at the start of an activity.

Added a “Winners” category to tour results, awarding 2 Blue Badges.

Added a feature to purchase the Premium Pass directly from within the shop.

Added a feature to select servers in private rooms. It is on “Automatic” by default. With the automatic setting, the server with the best connection for the host is selected, so in most cases, the default setting works just fine. Please use this option when you want to specify the server explicitly.



Steam / Epic Games Store version

Added a feature in private rooms that allows you to copy the results of the previous tour to the clipboard.

Adjustments

All Platforms

Adjusted the threshold values for season ranks.

\[Select Server] on the home screen has been moved to \[Select Play Mode] / settings screen.

Updated so that even if you own the Black Pass, you can still open the reward upgrade screen for confirmation.

Changed so that after reaching the goal, players can no longer take damage from others.

Adjusted movement actions and motions while using the paraglider.

Added a feature when purchasing 500 Crystals for the first time, you receive an additional bonus of free Crystals.

Updated to allow pressing the Purchase Season Pass button during matching.

Adjusted the tutorial course.

Fixed bugs and made minor adjustments to some courses.

PlayStation 5 version

Adjusted rendering settings for optimization.

Xbox Series X|S version

Added support for 120fps on Xbox Series X.

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed a bug where attack motions and effects sometimes did not appear in spectator mode.

Fixed a bug where attack motions sometimes played different animations when viewed by other players.

Fixed a bug where seals would emerge from holes without playing the animation.

Fixed a bug where players were sometimes pushed back significantly upon respawning after falling off the course during a combo attack.

Fixed a bug where players who used Ultimate Rides while being attacked would sometimes experience rollback.

Fixed an issue so that players who fall off the stage after reaching the goal now respawn within the goal area.

Fixed an issue where error 100151 could occur due to a processing bug when transitioning to an activity.

Fixed a bug where the hitbox remained after destroying a blockade barrier just before an Ultimate Ride ended, preventing passage.

Fixed a bug where acceleration sometimes didn’t work inside sky tunnels.

Fixed a bug where, at the start of the first activity, the initial position was outside the starting gate, causing players to enter the racing state before the gate had opened.

Fixed a bug where activating an Ultimate just before transitioning to the activity results screen would cause the Ultimate state to persist during the results display.

Adjusted other minor issues.

PlayStation 5 version

Fixed a bug on PlayStation®5 Pro where the screen could stutter when output settings were set to 4K 120Hz.

Xbox Series X|S version

Fixed a bug where the screen could display double images when the processing load was high.

Steam / Epic Games Store version

Fixed a bug where controller input sometimes wouldn’t work on the home screen.

Fixed a bug where, when using a keyboard, the emote palette sometimes remained on screen while racing.

Steam version

Fixed a bug where clicking the splash screen at application startup could prevent the Steam overlay from displaying properly.

Known Issues

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/

