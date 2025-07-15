 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19188002 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Raiders!

Fixes
- New Heroes now appear in the Collection only when they are available for the first time. No spoilers!
- Armageddon now does something! Description: Deals damage to all enemies. Spellchain: deals extra damage.
- Fixed a problem with the end of match Heroes display on mobile.
- Performance improvements and reduced build size.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2182501
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2182502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link