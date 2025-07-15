Hello, Raiders!
Fixes
- New Heroes now appear in the Collection only when they are available for the first time. No spoilers!
- Armageddon now does something! Description: Deals damage to all enemies. Spellchain: deals extra damage.
- Fixed a problem with the end of match Heroes display on mobile.
- Performance improvements and reduced build size.
PATCH NOTES v1.8.5
