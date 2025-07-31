The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals—the deadliest weapon is your squad. This is Battlefield 6.



THE NEW STANDARD OF FPS COMBAT

Battlefield’s new Kinesthetic Combat System makes you more connected to your soldier and environment than ever before. With overhauled gunplay and tactical movement, from crouch sprint to drag and revive, every shot and movement is more instinctual and precise.

MORE WAYS TO BATTLE

Victory, however you envision it. Battlefield 6 has more ways to win than ever before. Seize glory in iconic, large-scale modes including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Jump into fast-paced action with King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload. Change the rules of war with the revamped and refined Battlefield Portal. Fight in iconic locations all over the world including Cairo, Brooklyn, Gibraltar and more.

ICONIC ALL-OUT WARFARE

Wage all-out war with infantry and vehicle combat, class-based squad play, and cutting edge audiovisual immersion. Where fighter jets, tanks, skydiving RPGS, heavy artillery, and high-intensity infantry combat become one. This is war that only happens in Battlefield.

GLOBAL SCALE CAMPAIGN

Campaign is back. Drive tanks across the Sahara. Storm the beaches of Gibraltar. Defend New York from invasion. Join an elite squad of Marine Raiders fighting relentlessly to save a world on the edge of collapse.

TACTICAL DESTRUCTION

Destruction is your weapon. Make a vehicle a wrecking ball. Bury a squad under a ceiling. Demolish your surroundings for a strategic advantage. More reactive and precise than ever, audiovisual cues let you know exactly how close an object is to being destroyed. Master your environment, give your squad the edge.



PORTAL

Redraw the lines of battle. Battlefield Portal is a massive sandbox where creators and players can push Battlefield to the limit. Take unprecedented control of your environment by moving, scaling, and duplicating objects. Create a completely unique game mode using NPC scripting and a customizable UI. Your creation can even rise the ranks to become an official Battlefield mode. Show ‘em what you’re made of.

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition* includes 4 Soldier Skins, Weapon Packages, a Battlefield Pro Token, and more. Pre-purchase now and get the Tombstone Pack, which includes a Soldier Skin, Weapon Package, Tombstone XP Boost Set, and more.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta is live August 9-10 and 14-17.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-6/game-disclaimers for details.