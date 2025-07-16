Greetings Archfiends!

In our most vile of delicious decisions we have opted to expend worthy tribute in the pursuit of increasing the performance of the Ritual screen.

Whilst performance will vary on every machine, in testing over on our end, we have seen a frame rate increase of 100% on average.

This was a joint effort between two former Solium Infernum team members, tools engineer and technical titan Matthew, for spotting the opportunity to improve the ritual screen experience for you all and putting this initiative in motion, and of course, technical artist and dark sorcerer himself, Stephen, for heeding the call and returning to the Abyssal Pit for another tour of duty to get this done.

This was Stephen's message to the internal LoG slack upon his glorious victory...

Note: Stephen is a technical artist, and as such, they are ordained at birth to have beasty PCs teenagers can only dream of. Your mileage (aka; framerate) may vary.

So shout out to Matt and Stephen for their unholy work for y'all. The Infernal Conclave approves.

Anyway, that's the update. That's literally it. There should be no impact to ongoing games, as this update is entirely clientside. Just update whenever you get a chance, and enjoy your buttery smooth ritual screen, sickos!

As always, be sure to LoG any bugs or hiccups you may experience via the in-game bugsender.

<3 LoG

Also, special mention to DarthRagilium from the LoG discord and this special SI meme of theirs that is just... *chefs kiss!