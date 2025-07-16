Fixed a bug that could cause expeditions to be impossible due to the "Limit sorties when hearts are 0" setting.

Fixed a bug that could cause damage to overflow and become 0 when the damage was too large.

Fixed a bug that the screen may not rotate in some environments.

Fixed a bug where the Ecliptic blessing: Pisces did not get +2

Fixed a bug where some derived jobs were not displayed

Fixed a display error in the difficulty selection field

Fixed some icon graphics.