16 July 2025 Build 19187043 Edited 16 July 2025 – 06:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Apply Translation volunteer texts.

  • Added a dedicated screen display when an error occurs

Adjustments

  • Adjusted some mission condition values.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could cause expeditions to be impossible due to the "Limit sorties when hearts are 0" setting.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause damage to overflow and become 0 when the damage was too large.

  • Fixed a bug that the screen may not rotate in some environments.

  • Fixed a bug where the Ecliptic blessing: Pisces did not get +2

  • Fixed a bug where some derived jobs were not displayed

  • Fixed a display error in the difficulty selection field

  • Fixed some icon graphics.

  • Fixed some texts.

