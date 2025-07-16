Improvements
Apply Translation volunteer texts.
Added a dedicated screen display when an error occurs
Adjustments
Adjusted some mission condition values.
Fixes
Fixed a bug that could cause expeditions to be impossible due to the "Limit sorties when hearts are 0" setting.
Fixed a bug that could cause damage to overflow and become 0 when the damage was too large.
Fixed a bug that the screen may not rotate in some environments.
Fixed a bug where the Ecliptic blessing: Pisces did not get +2
Fixed a bug where some derived jobs were not displayed
Fixed a display error in the difficulty selection field
Fixed some icon graphics.
Fixed some texts.
Changed files in this update