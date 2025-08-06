 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19186755 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Car Tuning Garage Simulator has officially launched on Steam in Early Access!

Take full control of your dream garage: restore, upgrade, and customize legendary cars — from rusted classics to exotic beasts. Dive into deep mechanical tuning, visual customization, and high-octane test drives.

🛠️ Build your workshop empire – expand, unlock new tools, and take on client projects. 🚗 Shape every ride – widebody kits, spoilers, engines, suspensions, and more. 🔥 Put your builds to the test – take them to the streets, tracks, and circuits.

🎥 Join us on launch day for a behind-the-scenes look at the devs’ favorite builds and tuning tips.
🛒 Play now and help shape the future of Car Tuning Garage Simulator — your ultimate garage journey starts here!


