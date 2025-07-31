Scan you believe it? Critical Cargo, our new Limited Time Event (LTE), has officially come to Among Us 3D: VR. Expect an all new mechanic 📡 along with a new role ✨, new game mode 📦, and new cosmetics 🚀 as you engage in behavior that is simply Scan-dalous.

New Mode, Mechanic & Role

Get ready for Critical Cargo, a special mode available exclusively on the Skeld II. This mode introduces a brand new role: the ✨ Critical Crewmate ✨. Protect these beans at all costs! If all of the Critical Crewmates get killed by the Impostors, the entire Crewmate team loses — regardless of how many Crewmates remain! ☠️

How do you know if someone is a Critical Crewmate? 🤔 Easy*! All beans have been equipped with a handy B.E.A.N.S. Suit Scanner with a reliable* "Scan" ability!

🔎 *Note: Scans aren't always reliable and may produce inconclusive results, making things not necessarily "easy."

How does the Scanner work? 📡 After completing a set of tasks, Crewmates will gain the Scan ability. Scan a Bean next to you and one of three results will appear, indicating a Crewmate (yay 🥳), try again (boo 😞), or Critical Crewmate/Impostor (aaahhhh 😱). Complete additional tasks for more Scans.

Impostors in this mode are more dangerous than ever. Even though they don't have the Scan ability, the Impostors are able to see a general status of every bean from the beginning! 😲 If someone seems to know way too much about roles around the Emergency Meeting table… that's your Impostor. Probably. 😅

Want to know even more? Check out the Owner's Manual for this new mode!

Introducing Weekly Cosmetics! 💅

f you love customizing your Bean, this LTE might be the best time to find the fit you've been looking for. Two new bundles are now available, including the basic B.E.A.N.S. Suit 3000 and the deluxe B.E.A.N.S. Suit 9001 upgrade.

Quick Fun Fact: Every Bean starts Critical Cargo mode with a Scanner, replacing any other Hat cosmetic. However — you can purchase the golden B.E.A.N.S. Suit 9001 model scanner to replace the basic grey version to show off in the new mode (and after)! ✨

Disclaimer: Wearing the B.E.A.N.S. Suit 9001 Scanner does not increase the probability of conclusive scans or alter gameplay in any way. Other than making you look super elite and special. ⭐

Starting today, we will also be introducing 📅 Weekly Cosmetic Drops 💅 into the Among Us 3D: VR in-game store. You can see hints of some of the upcoming items in our latest trailer, but we'll also spell them out here.

New Outfit Combos - 🦑 Squid Pro Quo Hat and Cephalobod Skin 🦑

New Skins - 🏄‍♀️ Hang 10 and 🦺 Going Overboard

New Hats - 🐢 Shell Shocked , 🐟 Got a Bite on the Line , and 🚧 Miner's Setback (Brown)

New Gloves - 🎣 Catch of the Day and 🌴 Coastal Charm

Roadmap 🗺️

Alongside this update, we realized we already did everything set out in our 2025 Roadmap.

Does this mean we stop? Never.

We created a whole new 2025 Roadmap with all of the stuff we've jam-packed into the rest of the year. Here's what to expect:

OUT NOW

Critical Cargo Event 📦

Weekly Cosmetic Drops 🗓️ - a new fit to add to your wardrobe every week

COMING SOON

New Permanent Roles 🤍

New Event Roles ❤️

Ghost Roles 👻 - have a bigger impact on the game even when you're dead

PLANS

Moderation Adjustments 🚨

Bug Fixes ⚠️

Animated Hats 🎞️

More Spooky 🎃

More Festive 🎁

MORE!!!!

Read more about the full 2025 Roadmap here

Hankering for more Among Us 3D: VR content? Be sure you're in the official Discord for Among Us 3D: VR and following us on Twitter/X for the latest info. You'll be the first to know exactly when updates are rolling out. ✨

Stay suspicious!