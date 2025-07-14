Added Chronicle scenarios to the Select Scenario menu.

You can select the Chronicle scenarios at the bottom of the faction selection screen.



Added a text log feature.



Combined the controls for both targeting and un-targeting attack targets to the left double click.



Dear Lost Technology fans,Today, we've updated the game to add certain Chronicle scenarios to the English version!We plan to continue adding Chronicle scenarios periodically, so please look forward to it.In addition to the Chronicle scenarios, we've also added a new feature.This feature updates the base executable file, so it's only available in beta in case any unexpected issues arise.If you want to try out the new features, please choose either "1.31beta_ENG_Window mode" or "1.31beta_ENG_FullScreen" in the game's launch options.If you only want to play the new Chronicle scenarios, there is no need to use the beta version.Note: Save data is shared between the default and beta branches.We have also released an English translation of the spinoff novel written by CB-SXF6, the developer of the game!Here, you can read the story of the last emperor of the Reinhardt Empire, Agnes, and her personal knight, Diethardt.Furthermore, the developer now has an official English X (formerly Twitter) account.Please follow this account to stay updated!The Chronicle scenarios and spinoff novels were translated by passionate fans.Thank you very much for your hard work.We hope you will continue to enjoy Lost Chronicles!