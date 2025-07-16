Ahoy Blitzers!

Here's a hotfix that includes the following bug fixes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused Tinkermaster Otto to merge Kaboomkins with non-golem minions.

Fixed a bug that caused Pirate Prince's Crown Relic to only grant 1 Golden Puff Cap.

Removed Quartermaster Sting as a reward for Redcroft Ch.3-6 battle.

Fixed Mushplop melding ingredient not being recorded after battles in Redcroft Chapter 3

Fixed Ingredient list overlapping in Redcroft Sting's Info Sheet before battle (3-6)

Fixed a bug that caused Leviafin Fang Relic to trigger on friendly Frozen minions.

Fixed a bug that caused the Rune of Calling Trinket modifier to not display correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused Kaboomkin to not be able to trigger more than once.

\[LQA] Fixed missing Chinese localization strings in SEALS and REROLLS tutorials.

Fixed missing translations from card buckets.

Known Issues:

\[LQA]\[Cards] Chinese "Archer" tag ("射手") is not properly formatted

\[LQA]\[Tusk Tales]\[Power] Missing Chinese localization for some Blitz Bursts



