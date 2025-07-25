Rizz: Do you think you're the Rhythm Master?Buro: I think I am(｀-ω-´)>1. Experience Pass "(/◎＼) Gurgle... (*´∀`) Ahh~ Chill & Sip Summer Pass" is now available! Purchase to enjoy 30 days of free access to all paid songs, characters, and elfins except "MD Plus Project". I have only one purpose for this drinking spree – to drink the boss into bankruptcy. σ`∀´)2. Muse Dash × Rhythm Master Collab Music Pack "Aim to Be a Rhythm Master!" Features 6 classic hits? Actually, achieve one stage achievement for each of the first 6 songs to unlock the mys·teri·ous 7th encore song~3. "REANIMATE - Warak" in the Collab Music Pack includes a hidden sheet. Tap the difficulty button repeatedly to unlock it. UwU4. Unlock the Collab Music Pack to receive a Collab Illustration. It's July! It's episode 7! It's the swimsuit episode!