Rhythm Master Collab Updated
Update notes via Steam Community
Rizz: Do you think you're the Rhythm Master?
Buro: I think I am(｀-ω-´)>
1. Experience Pass "(/◎＼) Gurgle... (*´∀`) Ahh~ Chill & Sip Summer Pass" is now available! Purchase to enjoy 30 days of free access to all paid songs, characters, and elfins except "MD Plus Project". I have only one purpose for this drinking spree – to drink the boss into bankruptcy. σ`∀´)
2. Muse Dash × Rhythm Master Collab Music Pack "Aim to Be a Rhythm Master!" Features 6 classic hits? Actually, achieve one stage achievement for each of the first 6 songs to unlock the mys·teri·ous 7th encore song~
3. "REANIMATE - Warak" in the Collab Music Pack includes a hidden sheet. Tap the difficulty button repeatedly to unlock it. UwU
4. Unlock the Collab Music Pack to receive a Collab Illustration. It's July! It's episode 7! It's the swimsuit episode!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
- Loading history…
macOS Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update