Kodansha Game Creators Lab has officially launched the interactive novel "DareKare" today, July 24, 2025 (Thursday).

This title has already garnered international attention even before its release, having been selected as a finalist in the "Best Simulation Game" category at China's game award, "GAME CONNECTION x CHINAJOY 2025 INDIE GAME AWARDS."

To celebrate its launch, a special launch sale is currently underway on Steam. For a limited time until August 6 (Wednesday), the game is available at a discounted price of ¥480 (tax included), which is 20% off its regular price of ¥600 (tax included). Don't miss this opportunity to purchase the game!

Additionally, we have prepared a kit for those who wish to stream or post videos of this title. Please download and use it from the link below!

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/opi1vcws0g1lpox8o3pcc/AMwP9Kzic807jbZRjiPvQzk?rlkey=mivibiyviy9ynjgqtmvzy0i3x&st=xiel83c4&dl=0