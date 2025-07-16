 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19183104 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We're thrilled to announce that the Meow Moments: Music Festival DLC is now available on Steam! 🐾

🎸 Step into a vibrant open-air celebration where cats and friends gather to enjoy pop, rock, folk, and electronic music. Explore themed stages, cozy camping spots, a dazzling Ferris wheel, and much more — all illustrated by Katia Numakura and set to a chill, festive soundtrack by Tatyana Jacques.

👉 Add it to your game and keep the celebration going!

🎮 Mini Words Gets an Update Too!

That’s not all!
We’ve just released a new update for our puzzle word game, Mini Words 🎉

🕹️ Now with Gamepad Support – play comfortably with a controller
☁️ Steam Cloud Enabled – keep your progress across devices

If you enjoy relaxed logic word games, it’s a great time to check it out!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2647301
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2647302
  • Loading history…
