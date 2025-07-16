Hey everyone!
We're thrilled to announce that the Meow Moments: Music Festival DLC is now available on Steam! 🐾
🎸 Step into a vibrant open-air celebration where cats and friends gather to enjoy pop, rock, folk, and electronic music. Explore themed stages, cozy camping spots, a dazzling Ferris wheel, and much more — all illustrated by Katia Numakura and set to a chill, festive soundtrack by Tatyana Jacques.
👉 Add it to your game and keep the celebration going!
🎮 Mini Words Gets an Update Too!
That’s not all!
We’ve just released a new update for our puzzle word game, Mini Words 🎉
🕹️ Now with Gamepad Support – play comfortably with a controller
☁️ Steam Cloud Enabled – keep your progress across devices
If you enjoy relaxed logic word games, it’s a great time to check it out!
