Hey everyone!

We're thrilled to announce that the Meow Moments: Music Festival DLC is now available on Steam! 🐾

🎸 Step into a vibrant open-air celebration where cats and friends gather to enjoy pop, rock, folk, and electronic music. Explore themed stages, cozy camping spots, a dazzling Ferris wheel, and much more — all illustrated by Katia Numakura and set to a chill, festive soundtrack by Tatyana Jacques.

👉 Add it to your game and keep the celebration going!

🎮 Mini Words Gets an Update Too!

That’s not all!

We’ve just released a new update for our puzzle word game, Mini Words 🎉

🕹️ Now with Gamepad Support – play comfortably with a controller

☁️ Steam Cloud Enabled – keep your progress across devices

If you enjoy relaxed logic word games, it’s a great time to check it out!