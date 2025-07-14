 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19182197 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Wildlife on the island has been improved to provide a more realistic and challenging experience. The following animals have received updates in behavior, animations, or balancing:

Boar

Bear

Crocodile

Goat

Wolf


These changes aim to make interactions with wildlife more immersive, both during exploration and combat.

