Wildlife on the island has been improved to provide a more realistic and challenging experience. The following animals have received updates in behavior, animations, or balancing:
Boar
Bear
Crocodile
Goat
Wolf
These changes aim to make interactions with wildlife more immersive, both during exploration and combat.
Update notes via Steam Community
