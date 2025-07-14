Hi!



The patch from the beta branch has been promoted to released version. Here are the improvements:



- Adjusted hover bike physics to be less punishing

- Fixed hover bike moving underground when colliding with geometry

- Increased fast travel distance from objective, to prevent spawning inside geometry

- Added object checks to doors, to prevent blocked doors

- Increased distance in which some objectives activate, so it's less confusing for the player



Let me know if you run into any weird stuff or something funny. Anything can be fun if you're weird enough.



Thanks for the support!