 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19182114 Edited 14 July 2025 – 14:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

The patch from the beta branch has been promoted to released version. Here are the improvements:

- Adjusted hover bike physics to be less punishing
- Fixed hover bike moving underground when colliding with geometry
- Increased fast travel distance from objective, to prevent spawning inside geometry
- Added object checks to doors, to prevent blocked doors
- Increased distance in which some objectives activate, so it's less confusing for the player

Let me know if you run into any weird stuff or something funny. Anything can be fun if you're weird enough.

Thanks for the support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2804941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link