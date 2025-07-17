Improved

We have implemented several user interface improvements to the game.



The tooltips for town buildings have been enhanced



The production indicator turns yellow if a production facility is not operating at full capacity



City Building view in Purchases received a graphic polishing



The tooltip “No Buildings Allowed” received an accompanying icon



Enhancements in late-game performance have been implemented for deliveries and animated objects.



The loading icon for trucks and trains is now displayed accurately



The “Amount Sent” in the vehicle view is now displayed correctly



Some tutorial maps had wrong titles and descriptions



Fixes and Changes

The waypoint at the beginning disrupts the default settings for products



Add basic waypoint unavailable texts



Re-enable first and last waypoints



The potential to achieve zero unloading has been fixed



A line stays highlighted permanently has been resolved



Bulldozing a depot does not remove all trucks from that location; instead, they are stored in an internal pool. The same applies to trains.



Delivering two products that exceed truck capacity no longer results in empty trucks.



We resolved an unusual issue involving trucks and trains, where an excessive number were dispatched, with many of them being empty.



The distribution of deliveries throughout the year did not function as intended in Simple Mode.



A crash occurs when a delivery involves a building that has been deleted



Experiencing a crash upon deleting a building



Occasionally, loading Tutorial 5 result in a crash



Performance improvements have been implemented for deliveries and animated objects later in the game.



Hello dear industry giants,we have a new update for you!The release of the new line manager in May introduced a few issues that we are addressing in this update. We had to address these bugs and to enhance the stability of the system to ensure smoother future releases. Waypoints can now be established at every point along a transport line, rather than being restricted to locations between two industries. Trucks and trains should no longer move empty. Please let us know if any weird behaviour persists.Many new fixes for the new line manager are underneath, so you won’t see them but hopefully feel them. Here are some of them in short form:We have resolved several delivery bugs. Please be aware that your lines may be automatically corrected and modified when you load your saved game if they were previously corrupted.We resolved a number of critical issues, like these ones:Your teamsDon VS Dodo & Toplitz Productions