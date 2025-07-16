In Faelduum, even the smallest cracks must be sealed. Patch 1.6.2 is live and brings a round of targeted fixes, improving stability and ironing out edge cases in New Game+ and beyond.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain stats could exceed their maximum values in New Game+.

Fixed an issue where Health Flask efficiency and count limit were set incorrectly in New Game+.

Fixed an issue causing Ring items to stack incorrectly in New Game+.

Fixed the pricing of some items in New Game+.

Fixed an issue where new items would incorrectly show up on the Collection screen.

Fixed a visual bug where a disabled Nightshade active skill slot was visible but appeared empty.

Fixed missing audio during cinematic cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where the slot selection effect would be incorrectly displayed while learning or removing a Skill Upgrade.

Fixed an issue where Rhys' Cart Upgrade level 4 would incorrectly affect Essence packs.

Fixed an issue where the Final Boss could incorrectly drop loot mid-encounter.

Thank you for continuing to share your feedback, report issues, and explore every corner of Faelduum. More updates are on the way. Until then, steel your will, sharpen your blade, and press on.

