It's taken us a while to put this collection together. Reviving and porting Flash games can be awfully tricky. And upscaling all the games, when they weren't designed for it, caused many headaches. But as long as you amazing folks enjoy, then it's all worth it.

Game development can be a thankless job, and we don't usually highlight the people who make this stuff... please give some love to:

Severin and Adrien, the duo behind SoulGame Studios and developers of these fantastic games

Antony, the Flash and AIR wizard who got the games all working again

Ivan, a legend at finding bugs

Alexander and Bri, handling marketing and social media efforts

Daniel, the big boss man of Armor Games

Thomas and Ferret, for their general support on odd tasks



And a huge thanks to you, for reading this, and supporting Flash and Indie games!

Cheers,

-Tasselfoot, producer on this fun project