 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19181386 Edited 22 July 2025 – 13:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's taken us a while to put this collection together. Reviving and porting Flash games can be awfully tricky. And upscaling all the games, when they weren't designed for it, caused many headaches. But as long as you amazing folks enjoy, then it's all worth it.

Game development can be a thankless job, and we don't usually highlight the people who make this stuff... please give some love to:

  • Severin and Adrien, the duo behind SoulGame Studios and developers of these fantastic games

  • Antony, the Flash and AIR wizard who got the games all working again

  • Ivan, a legend at finding bugs

  • Alexander and Bri, handling marketing and social media efforts

  • Daniel, the big boss man of Armor Games

  • Thomas and Ferret, for their general support on odd tasks


And a huge thanks to you, for reading this, and supporting Flash and Indie games!

Cheers,

-Tasselfoot, producer on this fun project

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3189441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3189442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link