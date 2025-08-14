Prepare for sharper tactics, smarter allies, and an even more immersive battlefield. This update rebuilds camps from the ground up, adds new tactical tools, and overhauls combat for a more precise and satisfying experience.
🆕 New Content
Civilization-specific camps – All enemy, allied, and neutral camps have been rebuilt with unique buildings per civilization.
Fresh defenses – 3 new Tier 1 defensive towers + 2 access ramps to strengthen your positions.
Camp overview on HUD – Always visible inside a camp’s influence area, showing men, food, storage, workload, and more.
Pet status summary – Keep track of your loyal follower’s health and energy at a glance.
🔄 Changes & Improvements
Orders interface redesign – Reorganized actions, updated visuals, and improved usability.
Contubernium HUD update – Now perfectly aligned with the new orders system.
Smarter combat logic – NPCs hold formation, hold position, or charge more strategically—no more random charges.
Advance & hold command – Move your troops forward 5, 10, or 20 meters, then hold the line.
Better camp defense – Defenders will now man guard posts and take cover when enemies approach fortified camps.
Combat overhaul – Control attack direction with mouse movement: high, mid, or low strikes.
Improved ranged combat –
Javelin/Spear throw camera: faster, more precise.
Archery camera: zoom for pinpoint accuracy.
Animation & collision polish – All combat/damage animations updated, hitboxes and collisions reworked for fairness.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed multiple issues with resource transfers between storage buildings—NPC logistics are now more efficient.
💬 Your feedback drives every improvement. Let us know how the new combat and camp systems feel in the community hub!
