Prepare for sharper tactics, smarter allies, and an even more immersive battlefield. This update rebuilds camps from the ground up, adds new tactical tools, and overhauls combat for a more precise and satisfying experience.

🆕 New Content

Civilization-specific camps – All enemy, allied, and neutral camps have been rebuilt with unique buildings per civilization.

Fresh defenses – 3 new Tier 1 defensive towers + 2 access ramps to strengthen your positions.

Camp overview on HUD – Always visible inside a camp’s influence area, showing men, food, storage, workload, and more.

Pet status summary – Keep track of your loyal follower’s health and energy at a glance.

🔄 Changes & Improvements

Orders interface redesign – Reorganized actions, updated visuals, and improved usability.

Contubernium HUD update – Now perfectly aligned with the new orders system.

Smarter combat logic – NPCs hold formation, hold position, or charge more strategically—no more random charges.

Advance & hold command – Move your troops forward 5, 10, or 20 meters, then hold the line.

Better camp defense – Defenders will now man guard posts and take cover when enemies approach fortified camps.

Combat overhaul – Control attack direction with mouse movement: high, mid, or low strikes.

Improved ranged combat – Javelin/Spear throw camera: faster, more precise. Archery camera: zoom for pinpoint accuracy.

Animation & collision polish – All combat/damage animations updated, hitboxes and collisions reworked for fairness.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple issues with resource transfers between storage buildings—NPC logistics are now more efficient.

💬 Your feedback drives every improvement. Let us know how the new combat and camp systems feel in the community hub!