14 August 2025 Build 19181058 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prepare for sharper tactics, smarter allies, and an even more immersive battlefield. This update rebuilds camps from the ground up, adds new tactical tools, and overhauls combat for a more precise and satisfying experience.

🆕 New Content

  • Civilization-specific camps – All enemy, allied, and neutral camps have been rebuilt with unique buildings per civilization.

  • Fresh defenses – 3 new Tier 1 defensive towers + 2 access ramps to strengthen your positions.

  • Camp overview on HUD – Always visible inside a camp’s influence area, showing men, food, storage, workload, and more.

  • Pet status summary – Keep track of your loyal follower’s health and energy at a glance.

🔄 Changes & Improvements

  • Orders interface redesign – Reorganized actions, updated visuals, and improved usability.

  • Contubernium HUD update – Now perfectly aligned with the new orders system.

  • Smarter combat logic – NPCs hold formation, hold position, or charge more strategically—no more random charges.

  • Advance & hold command – Move your troops forward 5, 10, or 20 meters, then hold the line.

  • Better camp defense – Defenders will now man guard posts and take cover when enemies approach fortified camps.

  • Combat overhaul – Control attack direction with mouse movement: high, mid, or low strikes.

  • Improved ranged combat

    • Javelin/Spear throw camera: faster, more precise.

    • Archery camera: zoom for pinpoint accuracy.

  • Animation & collision polish – All combat/damage animations updated, hitboxes and collisions reworked for fairness.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple issues with resource transfers between storage buildings—NPC logistics are now more efficient.

💬 Your feedback drives every improvement. Let us know how the new combat and camp systems feel in the community hub!

