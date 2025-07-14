 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19180981 Edited 14 July 2025 – 18:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Someone discovered that a few arts were missing, and I traced it back to the thing that loads dialogue art dynamically being busted. Most of the art in the game is pre-loaded and doesn't use this system, but a couple things do. There were some missing stills in a Cafe miniscene, for sure, and there might be a couple others. Either way, they're fixed now!
  • Missing art in a cafe miniscene has been fixed
  • A dialogue portrait of Cadence's cat has been updated to be less freaky looking

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2693711
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2693712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2693713
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link