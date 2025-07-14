- Missing art in a cafe miniscene has been fixed
- A dialogue portrait of Cadence's cat has been updated to be less freaky looking
Update 1.09
Hey everyone! Someone discovered that a few arts were missing, and I traced it back to the thing that loads dialogue art dynamically being busted. Most of the art in the game is pre-loaded and doesn't use this system, but a couple things do. There were some missing stills in a Cafe miniscene, for sure, and there might be a couple others. Either way, they're fixed now!
