July 17th, 1987: the first RoboCop movie is released in theatres.

July 17th, 2025: 38 years later, RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business launches with Peter Weller reprising his role as RoboCop.



The OmniTower awaits! An OCP housing project turned deadly fortress by a group of mercenaries who seized control of the facility. You'll need to scale the tower, beat back the mercs, and save the day in this follow-up to Rogue City that harks back to the chaotic fun of 80s action movies.

It's been a wild ride to get here and we wouldn't have been able to pour so much love into Unfinished Business without the support of our fans! Thank you so much, and welcome back to Old Detroit!