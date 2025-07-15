Greetings Responders,

The city is calling, and you're running through it this time.

Patch 0.5.0 marks our biggest update since Reanimation. We're introducing the new Broadway map, the CRC Training Facility tutorial gym, the debut of Character Customization, new Army Zombie, our Throw system, and the Gruber Mk VII. Whether you're returning to the fight or joining your first squad, now’s the perfect moment: No More Room in Hell 2 is 25% off for a limited time.

Read on to find out more about everything launching with this update.





New Map – Broadway

The dead never sleep in New York.

Our latest map drops you into the heart of a collapsing city where every route is a risk, and every moment counts. Broadway is a fast-paced, high-pressure scenario built to challenge team coordination, player adaptability, and nerves of steel. It continues the legacy of Broadway maps introduced in the original No More Room in Hell, and has been built with a strong focus on realism and urban authenticity.

Set in the aftermath of a botched extraction across NYC

Battle through city streets, subway tunnels, and Queens’ deadly sewer system

Multiple midgame and ending scenarios for replayability



New Tutorial – CRC Training Facility

The momentum from Reanimation and the influx of new players during our March free weekend offered a clear snapshot of how our game is evolving. They also gave us valuable insight into how we can better support newcomers as they take on the game’s challenges. To help new players get their footing and give veterans a place to sharpen their skills, we're introducing the CRC Training Facility, also known among Responders as "The Weather Station." It is located at Nexrad Station NWCX in Pennsylvania.

The CRC Training facility:

Teaches gameplay systems including puzzles, hazards, infections, and zombie types

Includes a live-fire range with all weapons, ammo types, and a close-quarters combat area with every melee weapon

Allows players to test out the new Throw system safely

Is currently available in solo-only mode

Further onboarding features like difficulty preference, Casual Mode with respawning, and more are planned for later this summer.

New Feature – Character Customization 1.0

It’s time to bring your own identity to the apocalypse. Customization gives you control over how your Responder wears, and this is just the beginning. Your Responder should feel like your Responder. Get your fit right. Survive in style.

Equip head, torso, leg, and foot gear from our first customization drop

All current items are available for free

Personalize your gear using color swatches

Future updates will expand available gear and add new customization items

New Gameplay Mechanic – Throwing System

Not everything you throw at the undead needs to be a bullet.

Throwing System : A new gameplay mechanic that lets you throw melee weapons and other objects to disrupt or damage. It’s not a weapon itself, but it changes how you use the ones you already have. Most things that you can pick up, you can throw.

Default key -> Hold G

New Weapon – Gruber Mk VII

A .22 caliber sidearm with low recoil and tactical versatility, ideal for backup or early encounters. It includes attachment slots for a muzzle and sight:

Muzzle : Pistol silencer

Sight: Micro holo

New Zombie Type – Army

A new threat marches in.

Our latest addition to the undead roster is the Army zombie. These units are heavily armored, highly durable, and designed to withstand punishment. They wear full military gear, making them some of the toughest enemies in the game.

Summer Sale – 25% Off

No More Room in Hell 2 is currently 25% off for a limited time. Whether you're returning or jumping in for the first time, now's the perfect moment to answer the call and escape Broadway.

Balance Changes

Made the Gruber Mk VII available in the Loadout menu.





Bug Fixes

Leading up to this update, the majority of our QA’s time went into preparing Broadway for players, so we have relatively fewer fixes to report.

Animation

Fixed an issue where Runners would play the wrong animations when roaming around.





Audio

Overhauled the dynamic responder VO system.

Fixed melee impact SFX sounds.

Music during extraction should play the correct track now.





Environment

Fixed some clipping issues with randomized stores in Pottsville.

Fixed zombies being able to walk through certain walls in Power Plant.

Fixed clipping on some trucks and vehicles.

Cleaned up asphalt textures.

Fixed collisions on a cliff-face in Pottsvile.

Tweaked the flight path of the helicopter in Pottsville.





Gameplay

Fixed an issue where kicks were not always knocking back zombies.

Applied some fixes to the Radio minigame in Pottsville to prevent Responders from being teleported back to the Radio.





Localization

Fixed overflowing text in the Loadout menu in Russian.





Server/Client

Various crash fixes.

Applied tentative fixes to character generation and progression to address throttling and ensure characters are updated properly.





UI

Fixed an issue where spectator UI would not fade in or out properly.

Hid the in-game group widget during the end of match and spectator screens.

Fixed flickering on the account level and XP tooltip.

The text chat widget will be hidden properly after an amount of time.

Players with high nightmare levels will be shown properly.

Made it easier to read the skill tooltips over the Message of the Day on the main menu.

Item names in the Loadout menu should not wrap too early.

The button to change the spectated player should always appear.





User Experience

Responders now properly identify .22 ammo when pinging it.

Fixed objective UI appearing multiple times in areas like the Firewatch Tower in Power Plant.





Weapons

Fixed textures on the placeable radio.

Fixed an issue where bullet holes would not appear unless very close.

Fixed an issue where blood smears on walls would smear incorrectly.

Fixed more fences to make sure they can be shot through with firearms.





Zombies

Zombies should navigate better around staircases and railings.

Zombies should be properly distracted by placed radios now. Play the hits!

Ensured that zombies should be able to climb up cars properly.

Improved ragdoll gore and interaction on dead zombies.

Known Major Issues

As a reminder, No More Room in Hell 2 is in Early Access. Your reports are vital to improving the game. Current major issues we're tracking include:

In some cases, quitting to the front end while your character is still alive, or doing so very quickly after dying, may result in a delay (~30 seconds) before you're prompted to select a new character. This doesn’t affect gameplay but may cause a short wait on the front end.

Some players are experiencing issues where account level appears to reset. We’re investigating the cause of this and looking into rectifying these cases.

Customization assets have not been translated yet into other languages.

One objective in Broadway and one objective in the tutorial are not set up to translate properly in other languages.

Responder faces may appear distorted on lower graphics settings.

Responders arriving later to an objective area may see some inaccurate objectives.

Responders who catch on fire may burn for longer than intended.

Migrating characters from previous versions of the game can take long enough that rarely players will see a black screen or timeout after launching the game.

There's a chance that after leaving a match it looks like your character roster has disappeared, characters will reappear on restart of your game.

Our in-game roadmap has not been updated, stay tuned for more news soon.





Please report bugs via the in-game menu, on Discord, or at

nmrih2.com/support





This is the beginning of the next phase of No More Room in Hell 2.

We can’t wait to see how you survive Broadway.

Stay safe out there,

The NMRIH2 Dev Team