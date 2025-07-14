Attention, Slingbots!

We’ve got a big one for you - literally.

In this update, your runs now bring you face to face with an earth-shattering new final boss: The Great, Bot-Eating Worm. It’s massive. It’s angry. And it’s here to make sure you earn your victory.

This isn’t just another bullet sponge. To take it down, you’ll need to hunt it segment by segment, breaking it apart by targeting its exposed weak points and surviving long enough to rip it apart from the inside.

But it won’t go down without a fight. Prepare to dodge and survive:

💥 Deadly Bot-Seeking Missiles

☣️ Toxic Gas Barrages

📣 A supersonic screech that calls in the hive

This worm doesn’t play fair—but neither do you.

So gear up, dial in your sling-skills, and show this overgrown tunnel-snake what Slingbots are made of.

And if you succeed? Well, let's just say you have an explosive surprise in store:

This is your final test. Go make scrap metal.

PATCH NOTES - VERSION 0.33.0 (14-07-25):



🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

Levels now feature deeper parallax, new objects, and upgraded visuals.

Slingbots now visibly stretch and recoil when hit—both in-game and in the menu.

Updated all Slingbots to better match a polished 2D art style.

Slingbot eyes now follow your mouse.

Improved damage taken feedback with meatier effects and clearer impact.

Added a subtle wind trail when firing your grappling hook.

Ranged enemy projectiles now pop with a crisp VFX when destroyed.

The loading screen got a special overhaul! Go see it for yourself!

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

Side objectives now start appearing from Level 1.

Lowered the minimum speed needed to damage the Infected Hive.

Reduced late-game enemy counts to ease difficulty spikes.

Made the earlier difficulties a little easier while making the "Extreme" and "Deadly" difficulty a little harder, to smooth out the difficulty progression.

Reduced the base damage dealt by the tank enemies (14 -> 12)

Increased the base damage dealt by tier 1 normal enemies (7 -> 8), fast enemies (8 -> 10), and the miniboss charger (12 -> 14)

Nerfed several overperforming augments: "Swarm of Death" (Return-o'-Matic), "B.F.G" (Rotaser),

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖

Your damage and healing numbers now show even if numbers are turned off.

Removed the ranged enemy’s annoying attack sound.

Rebalanced audio priorities so key effects cut through ambient noise.

Increased the size of the Bounce-Shield for easier enemy hits.

Added new SFX for the Fire Trail, Cryo-Blaster, Bomb Dropper, and Saw Blade.

👾 BUGFIXES 👾

Fixed screen shake and effects freezing when the game is paused.

Fixed grappling objects too close to you.

Fixed Bomb Sacks only exploding when on screen.

Fixed Cryo-Blaster visuals when firing to the left.

Fixed Rail-Gun missing its firing VFX.

Fixed Bounce-Shield not playing its hit sound.

Fixed enemy death VFX not playing consistently.

Fixed bug where going through a ring race's ring would cause you to detach your grappling hook.

Next update’s already in the works—and it's gonna be a wild one. Thanks for playing, and if you haven’t yet: join the Discord. The memes are fresh, and the bots are slingy.

Stay tuned!