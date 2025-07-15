After smashing through our concurrent player count record (previously 3,400) with a whopping 6,400+ players on launch day we then went on to set the ceiling even higher, breaking our record another 3 times and capping off the weekend with a 9,700+ concurrent player peak. We're most impressed!



Similarly, the official Holdfast Discord server has been flooded with fellows joining our great community, a massive 10,000+ new members have joined since July 9th on release day. Feel free to join us over there, there's plenty for you to get involved with or even to just post a screenshot or two, we'd love to see them.



discord.gg/holdfastgame



Since release we've been hard at work tackling some of the issues players faced since the update. Thankfully none of these were too egregious and have now been rectified to hopefully ensure players can join in on the fun without facing trivial problems. For a full list of changes check out the changelog linked at the end of this post.



The week since launch has been relatively smooth sailing with thousands upon thousands of players all joining the battlefields of Holdfast. The servers held firm despite an outpouring of players joining the game simultaneously at a far faster rate than we had excepted. It was quite the sight to behold!

1.5x Increased XP!

To continue the celebrations starting from Friday July 18th and running until July 21st. Holdfast enjoyers will be able to gather an increased 1.5x XP while playing on Official servers. Use this opportunity to increase your soldier rank to unlock orders with increased shilling rewards which can then be spent in the barracks to kit your classes out.



Do let us know on Discord if you face any issues folks. We’ll be sure to look into it. As always, we thank you for your generous support, and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:



Changelog - Game Version 3.00.2



Count

● 2 features and improvements.

● 15 bug fixes.



Click here for the full change log.









- Anvil Game Studios



Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy, Charles:Cute_Rat:, Winston (The Cat) & Nelson (The Other Cat).