19 July 2025 Build 19179294 Edited 19 July 2025 – 10:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fix notifications (like "saved") not showing while game is paused
- god upgrades: tooltip tells how to unlock; fix channeling; unlocks channeling later in game
- touring quest: remove quest arrows / fix 'where to go next'
- inventory: remove cost in Time unit when opening from button
- fixed Zoom In and Zoom Out keybindings which were reversed.
- fix cookbook quest second run
- show more info in tooltips about items with special actions
- alchemy: click on recipe with ingredients ready triggers the 'brew' popup
- fix joker upgrades sometimes improving a skill not available (yet)
- fix sound option menu showing game icons
- fix typos

Special thanks to DaviddesJ, and once more to N20 Games, for helping me identify some bugs and improve the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2506901
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2506902
  • Loading history…
