- fix notifications (like "saved") not showing while game is paused

- god upgrades: tooltip tells how to unlock; fix channeling; unlocks channeling later in game

- touring quest: remove quest arrows / fix 'where to go next'

- inventory: remove cost in Time unit when opening from button

- fixed Zoom In and Zoom Out keybindings which were reversed.

- fix cookbook quest second run

- show more info in tooltips about items with special actions

- alchemy: click on recipe with ingredients ready triggers the 'brew' popup

- fix joker upgrades sometimes improving a skill not available (yet)

- fix sound option menu showing game icons

- fix typos



Special thanks to DaviddesJ, and once more to N20 Games, for helping me identify some bugs and improve the game!

