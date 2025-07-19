- fix notifications (like "saved") not showing while game is paused
- god upgrades: tooltip tells how to unlock; fix channeling; unlocks channeling later in game
- touring quest: remove quest arrows / fix 'where to go next'
- inventory: remove cost in Time unit when opening from button
- fixed Zoom In and Zoom Out keybindings which were reversed.
- fix cookbook quest second run
- show more info in tooltips about items with special actions
- alchemy: click on recipe with ingredients ready triggers the 'brew' popup
- fix joker upgrades sometimes improving a skill not available (yet)
- fix sound option menu showing game icons
- fix typos
Special thanks to DaviddesJ, and once more to N20 Games, for helping me identify some bugs and improve the game!
patch 1.3.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2506901
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2506902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update