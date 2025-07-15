 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19179262 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved game performance in Endless Mode unlocked after completing the main map and defeating the final boss.

Fixed some known bugs.

Changed files in this update

Night is Coming Content Depot 1011591
