Improved game performance in Endless Mode unlocked after completing the main map and defeating the final boss.
Fixed some known bugs.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Improved game performance in Endless Mode unlocked after completing the main map and defeating the final boss.
Fixed some known bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update