I’m happy to announce the release of "Memography".

"Memography" is more than just a quiz. It’s an attempt to preserve a part of digital culture that many of us grew up with. The questions, based on the most iconic and bizarre memes, are designed not only to test your memory but also to bring a smile.

What to expect:

– Over 100 unique questions about memes from the CIS region and beyond

– 3 difficulty levels

– Mini-games, bonuses, and secrets

– A game with a sense of humor

I’ve tried to make this project lighthearted, enjoyable, and truly personal — for those who were part of this chaotic digital world.

I’ll continue to develop and expand the game.

With love,

NeuroTwist