The v3.01 patch for Galactic Civilizations IV brings adjustments for enhancing gameplay.

v3.01 Changelog

Normal settings for “Sector Layout” and “Hyperlane Frequency” are more likely to cluster and produce Hyperlanes.



Fixed a bug where players are unable to load into a multiplayer game larger than 32mb.



Fixed an issue where players are unable to join a multiplayer game they were not originally apart of.



