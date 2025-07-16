 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19177954 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The v3.01 patch for Galactic Civilizations IV brings adjustments for enhancing gameplay.


The map generation settings for "Sector Layout" and "Hyperlane Frequency" have been tweaked to increase the likelihood of clustered hyperlanes, improving navigation and strategy. Multiplayer functionality has been addressed, fixing a bug that prevented players from loading into games larger than 32MB, as well as resolving an issue that restricted players from joining ongoing multiplayer sessions they were not originally part of. 

v3.01 Changelog 



Map Generation 
  • Normal settings for “Sector Layout” and “Hyperlane Frequency” are more likely to cluster and produce Hyperlanes. 


Multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where players are unable to load into a multiplayer game larger than 32mb.
  • Fixed an issue where players are unable to join a multiplayer game they were not originally apart of. 


Changed files in this update

Depot 1357211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link