Generals!

We're at it again, and this round of fixes and improvements has happened in no small part to our wonderful community. In the weeks proceeding our second official tournament, the data obtained gave the team some valuable insights which has helped both find and squash some pesky bugs, as well as guide us with balancing and player experience.

Release notes:

Fixes and improvements from Tournament

Replays Replays are now saved out after each battle, they can be viewed by loading them from the main menu -> Options -> Gameplay. ( Note: Replays may change and become invalid as the game evolves, and the flow to access/organise them will change over time. )



Visual fixes with Units and effects

Changes to Resolver and Director to better capture 'deadlock' scenarios where some 'interesting' event might still happen

Fixes for spawned Units in Director visualisation (wrong or invisible Units, and cause of some soft-locks)

Fixes for UI items within in-game options menu

Tighter logging and exception handling for rare issues to help future debugging

The Tea Division sends a BIG THANKS to all our players who participated in our last official tournament, as we excitedly prepare to kick off our next one in the near future.