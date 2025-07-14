 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19177505
Update notes
Licensed rider skins for Polonia Piła
Licensed rider skins for Landshut Devils
Added challenges for Krajowa Liga Żużlowa
Added fix when user reject to ride in Zlaty Helmet
Fixed defect on online start
Added possibility to ride in 2 British and Swedish divisions
Decreased fall down probability to 1%
Minor changes in database
Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

