Dear Community,
Update 3 is now live on PC, following last week’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The PC update was briefly held back after our team identified a performance-impacting issue during final testing. That issue has been resolved, and the update is now available. We appreciate your patience as we ensured a stable release.
Update 3 focuses on continued stability improvements and addressing community feedback. Please see a detailed outline below of the improvements included and, as always, please be aware that the list may contain some game and mission details that could be considered spoilers.
RELEASE SCHEDULE & PLATFORM INFO:
Time: July 15th, 2025 - 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 06:00 PST
Platforms: PC
Download size and version information:
Steam: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826)
Epic Games Store: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826)
Build A Rocket Boy Launcher: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826)
PATCH NOTES
Stability
Improved stability to reduce crashes, especially on extended play sessions
Fixed AI-related crashes that could occur during complex combat scenarios
Gameplay – Difficulty Rebalance
Increased AI accuracy across all difficulty levels for a greater challenge and more consistent encounters Adjusted Medium difficulty by reducing damage filtering, resulting in slightly more challenging combat
Character Control
Improved cover entry behaviour, making transitions into cover feel smoother
Improved stair locomotion, ensuring the player exits stair animations at the correct time and aligns properly with the steps
Refined weapon handling during cover entry/exit transitions
Animation
Life scene animations have been improved, with smoother transitions
Vehicles
Improved vehicle behaviour on slopes, making stops feel more stable and predictable
AI
Fixed various bugs causing erratic AI behaviour
Environment
Improved martial law scenes with better behaviour and staging
Audio
Improved in-game vehicle audio for a more immersive soundscape
Improved vehicle destruction audio, with a focus on window break sounds
General audio data clean up and optimization
Tweaked pedestrian dialogue for more natural reactions
Cinematics
Addressed LOD issues in multiple scenes
Optimizations to certain cinematics
Localisation
Corrected various localisation errors across multiple languages
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where graphics settings would reset after restarting the game. Settings now persist correctly
Fixed a known issue where players could get stuck walking in a loop when interacting with specific objects
Fixed characters stretching in certain cinematics and gameplay sequences
Corrected texture issue with the Deluxe Edition vest
Resolved flickering VFX in select areas
Various bug fixes across menus and HUD elements
Fixed visual bugs in multiple environments
Resolved abrupt weather changes during the final mission
Enhanced ambient pedestrian movement and facial reactions
Addressed several mission flow bugs that could block progression or disrupt scripted events
Fixed an issue where AI would exit vehicles and immediately die under certain conditions
Fixed an issue that caused AI to shoot while facing the wrong direction
Adjusted cover logic to prevent AI from clustering too closely
Fixed instances where AI would turn their backs on the player during combat
Fixed an issue where AI hit reactions wouldn’t trigger when shot
Fixed an issue where enemies sticking out of vehicle roof windows weren’t affected by headshots
Resolved an issue where Jacob could turn invisible when exiting a vehicle with the driver’s side blocked
Fixed floating occupants when driving Skycar in first-person view
Fixed an issue where shooting the tires of an enemy jeep could launch it unexpectedly toward Jacob
Resolved a traversal issue where the player could get stuck behind unclimbable debris bags
Fixed various issues affecting main campaign open-world encounters
Updated third-person animations for Play.MindsEye content
Fixed an issue where the drone UI marker would not correctly update when transitioning in or out of Play.MindsEye content during the campaign
Fixed multiple issues with certain in-game screen objects appearing blank during cinematic sequences Prevented players from exiting the Hades vehicle mid-flight, avoiding unintended behaviour
Fixed an issue where dying outside the hangar could cause the player to respawn at an earlier checkpoint, resulting in lost progress in the “Clash of the Egos” mission
Fixed an issue where Jacob could become stuck inside the jeep if shot during the dismount animation in the “In Pursuit of the Orb” mission
Adjusted fail conditions to be more forgiving and better reflect player behaviour in the “This Means War” mission
Adjusted fail conditions during the CCTV section in the “Industrial Espionage” mission to prevent failure when the player's camera is aimed at Conti
Fixed an issue where failing to get to Silva’s home in time would cause the player to respawn at an incorrect checkpoint in the “Meeting Marco Silva” mission
Adjusted Claudia’s vehicle AI to reduce corner-cutting behaviour, resulting in a smoother driving path in “The Mole” mission
Tweaked the Digging minigame in “The Wrong Move” mission to provide earlier UI prompts and improve timing before input is required
Fixed a known issue where the HUD might incorrectly display previous keybindings, when changing key bindings during a mission
Fixed an issue where resolution and window mode in the settings menu did not match the applied settings after using ALT + Enter
BUILD MINDSEYE – PC ONLY
Improvements
Asset Catalogue
Added a set of Rock & Foliage Objects to Build MindsEye’s Assets Catalogue
Various Fixes & QoL Improvements to the set of Featured Stamps available in Build MindsEye’s Assets Catalogue
Removed empty stamp sub-folders and updated thumbnails across key stamps
Added missing Icons and fixed issues with some missing thumbnails
Disabled the Mission Failure UI Node to undergo rework
Improved performance impact score of AI NPC instances
Editor UX & Camera
Increased Creator Camera location save frequency
Build collision toolbar tooltip now displays correct Keybinding (B)
Fixed minor issues with Versioning in Build MindsEye around correctly detecting when changes have been made
Localisation
Build.MindsEye Logger and Settings Dropdowns now support special characters; fixing an issue where some dropdown elements ended up showing as empty rows
Bug Fixes
Creator Camera
Improved Camera behaviour when exiting ARCs and Camera’s position regeneration behaviour, fixing the problem when a builder was returning to an incorrect location when going back to Building mode
Logic Nodes
Fixed various issues with the Vehicle Selection UI Node
Corrected ArcRC Spawn Vehicle Logic Node to properly interpret list of vehicles, enabling the logic node to spawn more vehicles
Fixed various incorrect behaviours around the Physics Force and Gravity Nodes that would lead to detaching the player from Vehicles
UI
Fixed incorrect scrolling behaviour when hovering over various UI elements – The camera will no longer zoom forwards/backwards when scrolling while hovering over an Asset Catalogue
Ungroup Button should now correctly display in the Attributes Menu
Catalogue & Asset Search
Particles folder now correctly indexed. Missing particle effects will now appear correctly in search
Adjusted DLC weapon visibility to only appear when users own the related content
Player Respawn
Resolved an issue where player respawn triggers would not re-bind actor correctly
Fixed an issue with respawn time setting sometimes not having any effect
Stamps & Versioning
Fixed issues with Stamps incorrectly flagging unsaved pending changes
Stamp Credits should now properly display the Author of the Stamp in the Stamps Landing page & Credits tile when inspecting a Stamp from the Public Stamps category
Stability
Patched more edge cases where UGC content might have contributed to the game client running out of memory
We appreciate the continued support from our community as we work to improve MindsEye and focus on enhancing the gameplay experience. We’ll continue to provide updates on a regular basis.
Thank you,
MindsEye Team
Changed files in this update