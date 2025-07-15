Dear Community,

Update 3 is now live on PC, following last week’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PC update was briefly held back after our team identified a performance-impacting issue during final testing. That issue has been resolved, and the update is now available. We appreciate your patience as we ensured a stable release.

Update 3 focuses on continued stability improvements and addressing community feedback. Please see a detailed outline below of the improvements included and, as always, please be aware that the list may contain some game and mission details that could be considered spoilers.

RELEASE SCHEDULE & PLATFORM INFO:

Time: July 15th, 2025 - 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 06:00 PST

Platforms: PC

Download size and version information: Steam: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826) Epic Games Store: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826) Build A Rocket Boy Launcher: 12.1 GB (Version #: 4885826)



PATCH NOTES

Stability

Improved stability to reduce crashes, especially on extended play sessions

Fixed AI-related crashes that could occur during complex combat scenarios

Gameplay – Difficulty Rebalance

Increased AI accuracy across all difficulty levels for a greater challenge and more consistent encounters Adjusted Medium difficulty by reducing damage filtering, resulting in slightly more challenging combat

Character Control

Improved cover entry behaviour, making transitions into cover feel smoother

Improved stair locomotion, ensuring the player exits stair animations at the correct time and aligns properly with the steps

Refined weapon handling during cover entry/exit transitions

Animation

Life scene animations have been improved, with smoother transitions

Vehicles

Improved vehicle behaviour on slopes, making stops feel more stable and predictable

AI

Fixed various bugs causing erratic AI behaviour

Environment

Improved martial law scenes with better behaviour and staging

Audio

Improved in-game vehicle audio for a more immersive soundscape

Improved vehicle destruction audio, with a focus on window break sounds

General audio data clean up and optimization

Tweaked pedestrian dialogue for more natural reactions

Cinematics

Addressed LOD issues in multiple scenes

Optimizations to certain cinematics

Localisation

Corrected various localisation errors across multiple languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where graphics settings would reset after restarting the game. Settings now persist correctly

Fixed a known issue where players could get stuck walking in a loop when interacting with specific objects

Fixed characters stretching in certain cinematics and gameplay sequences

Corrected texture issue with the Deluxe Edition vest

Resolved flickering VFX in select areas

Various bug fixes across menus and HUD elements

Fixed visual bugs in multiple environments

Resolved abrupt weather changes during the final mission

Enhanced ambient pedestrian movement and facial reactions

Addressed several mission flow bugs that could block progression or disrupt scripted events

Fixed an issue where AI would exit vehicles and immediately die under certain conditions

Fixed an issue that caused AI to shoot while facing the wrong direction

Adjusted cover logic to prevent AI from clustering too closely

Fixed instances where AI would turn their backs on the player during combat

Fixed an issue where AI hit reactions wouldn’t trigger when shot

Fixed an issue where enemies sticking out of vehicle roof windows weren’t affected by headshots

Resolved an issue where Jacob could turn invisible when exiting a vehicle with the driver’s side blocked

Fixed floating occupants when driving Skycar in first-person view

Fixed an issue where shooting the tires of an enemy jeep could launch it unexpectedly toward Jacob

Resolved a traversal issue where the player could get stuck behind unclimbable debris bags

Fixed various issues affecting main campaign open-world encounters

Updated third-person animations for Play.MindsEye content

Fixed an issue where the drone UI marker would not correctly update when transitioning in or out of Play.MindsEye content during the campaign

Fixed multiple issues with certain in-game screen objects appearing blank during cinematic sequences Prevented players from exiting the Hades vehicle mid-flight, avoiding unintended behaviour

Fixed an issue where dying outside the hangar could cause the player to respawn at an earlier checkpoint, resulting in lost progress in the “Clash of the Egos” mission

Fixed an issue where Jacob could become stuck inside the jeep if shot during the dismount animation in the “In Pursuit of the Orb” mission

Adjusted fail conditions to be more forgiving and better reflect player behaviour in the “This Means War” mission

Adjusted fail conditions during the CCTV section in the “Industrial Espionage” mission to prevent failure when the player's camera is aimed at Conti

Fixed an issue where failing to get to Silva’s home in time would cause the player to respawn at an incorrect checkpoint in the “Meeting Marco Silva” mission

Adjusted Claudia’s vehicle AI to reduce corner-cutting behaviour, resulting in a smoother driving path in “The Mole” mission

Tweaked the Digging minigame in “The Wrong Move” mission to provide earlier UI prompts and improve timing before input is required

Fixed a known issue where the HUD might incorrectly display previous keybindings, when changing key bindings during a mission

Fixed an issue where resolution and window mode in the settings menu did not match the applied settings after using ALT + Enter

BUILD MINDSEYE – PC ONLY



Improvements

Asset Catalogue

Added a set of Rock & Foliage Objects to Build MindsEye’s Assets Catalogue

Various Fixes & QoL Improvements to the set of Featured Stamps available in Build MindsEye’s Assets Catalogue

Removed empty stamp sub-folders and updated thumbnails across key stamps

Added missing Icons and fixed issues with some missing thumbnails

Disabled the Mission Failure UI Node to undergo rework

Improved performance impact score of AI NPC instances

Editor UX & Camera

Increased Creator Camera location save frequency

Build collision toolbar tooltip now displays correct Keybinding (B)

Fixed minor issues with Versioning in Build MindsEye around correctly detecting when changes have been made

Localisation

Build.MindsEye Logger and Settings Dropdowns now support special characters; fixing an issue where some dropdown elements ended up showing as empty rows

Bug Fixes

Creator Camera

Improved Camera behaviour when exiting ARCs and Camera’s position regeneration behaviour, fixing the problem when a builder was returning to an incorrect location when going back to Building mode

Logic Nodes

Fixed various issues with the Vehicle Selection UI Node

Corrected ArcRC Spawn Vehicle Logic Node to properly interpret list of vehicles, enabling the logic node to spawn more vehicles

Fixed various incorrect behaviours around the Physics Force and Gravity Nodes that would lead to detaching the player from Vehicles

UI

Fixed incorrect scrolling behaviour when hovering over various UI elements – The camera will no longer zoom forwards/backwards when scrolling while hovering over an Asset Catalogue

Ungroup Button should now correctly display in the Attributes Menu

Catalogue & Asset Search

Particles folder now correctly indexed. Missing particle effects will now appear correctly in search

Adjusted DLC weapon visibility to only appear when users own the related content

Player Respawn

Resolved an issue where player respawn triggers would not re-bind actor correctly

Fixed an issue with respawn time setting sometimes not having any effect

Stamps & Versioning

Fixed issues with Stamps incorrectly flagging unsaved pending changes

Stamp Credits should now properly display the Author of the Stamp in the Stamps Landing page & Credits tile when inspecting a Stamp from the Public Stamps category

Stability

Patched more edge cases where UGC content might have contributed to the game client running out of memory

We appreciate the continued support from our community as we work to improve MindsEye and focus on enhancing the gameplay experience. We’ll continue to provide updates on a regular basis.

Thank you,

MindsEye Team