It’s finally here. After almost two years of hard work, very long playtest sessions and chasing mysterious bugs — without ever losing the passion — Danger in Pompeii is now live on Steam!

We created this game as an educative adventure set during the final day of Pompeii — a story-driven journey where you wander through the streets of the ancient city, help friends and neighbors solve mysteries before escaping the eruption. And today, we’re thrilled to finally share it with you.

It's a long road 'til the release

When we first started working on Danger in Pompeii, we had no clue of how far this project would take us — historically and technically. We had a LOT of challenges to go through - and we learned so much through the whole process of releasing this first game on Steam!

We received so much positive feedback and encouraging messages, not to mention the sharp eyes of people passionated by history helpng us correct details until the end. This adventure has been a blast and we truly mean it when we say: thank you

A unique educational collaboration

What makes Danger in Pompeii truly special is that we developed it in collaboration with a school — more than fifty students took part in the creative process under the supervision of their teachers!

Some contributed to concept art, others helped us elaborate game design elements, and one even composed the entire soundtrack of the game! This collaboration helped us shape a game that is truly both fresh and historically accurate, and we’re incredibly proud of the result.

What’s next?

Now the game is in your hands. If you come across any bugs, issues, or simply want to share feedback or impressions, please don’t hesitate to leave a review or to post on the Community Hub — we’ll be watching closely, and we’re already planning a few small post-launch updates.

Thank you again — and enjoy the journey

Thank you for your messages and your energy. We can’t wait to see your feedbacl and your thoughts on our game.

Now go roam the roman streets and solve puzzles... time is short in Pompeii. ⌛

Enjoy the game,

— DNA Studios