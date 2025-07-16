[Major Update]

1. The Pool Party summer extravaganza kicks off with a refreshing start, and you are invited to join the joyous feast amidst the rippling waves and engrave the dazzling summer memories!



[New]

1. New SX Heroes, "Sigrid, Guardian of the Northernmost Border" and "Greta, The Exiled Blade," visible after 679 days and 683 days of Kingdom development, respectively.

2. New Kingdom Mayhem "Black Mayhem Card" and "Iron Throne Gift." Purchase and activate to obtain corresponding buffs.

3. New Reset Mount feature. After resetting, the Mount itself will be retained, and a portion of the Mount Experience and Honing Fruits will be returned.

4. New Dragon's Lair conversion feature, where certain items can be converted at the Dragon's Lair, visible after the Kingdom enters the Conquest Season.

5. New Hero Experience acquisition method: Hero Experience can be increased through gathering.

6. New Language channel City level restriction: If your City level is below Lv 6, you will automatically leave the language channel after logging in again.

7. New Mercenary Guild T7 Troops: After T6 Troop research is completed, the Mercenary Guild has a chance to produce T7 Troops. When T7 Troop research is completed, the Mercenary Guild will exclusively produce T7 Troops.

8. New automatic item recovery feature, where certain eligible items will be automatically recovered.

9. New bulk gifting and Decree preset and announcement features for the King.



[Adjustments]

1. Increased War Merit Ranking point rewards in Seasons 1 and 2 of Kingdom Mayhem, and adjusted the Occupation Points in Seasons 1 to 3 of Kingdom Mayhem.

- The current Kingdom Mayhem will also undergo the above adjustments in this version update

2. The inherent skills of the following Gathering Heroes have been changed from combat-type skills to skills that improve Gathering Efficiency.

3. Adjusted reward distribution of some Prosperity "Supreme Chests": increased Hero Experience, decreased resources and Speedups.

4. Adjusted "Enemy Extermination" battle to the "Raging Tide Assault" stage gameplay.

5. Reduced duration of a single battle for Naval Dominion from 4s to 3s.

6. Adjusted reward distribution of some events and packs.

- Added Seasoned Worker Shards and Clan Bronze Coins in Season 1 of Serpent Spirit Potion

- Added Seasoned Worker Shards in Season 1 of Spirit Tree's Fate

- Added Yggdrasil Dew and Elemental Experience to the Gift of Judgment pack in Kingdom Mayhem Conquest Season

7. Adjusted Mount marching speed attribute value: The maximum March Speed for Orange, maximum Aptitude Mounts has been adjusted from 47.33% to 48.17%.

8. Adjusted combat protection mechanism: The skill effects "Disarm," "Broken Blade," and "Silence" can take effect on Rallied Troops, Garrison Troops, and player Cities at most once every two rounds.

9. Optimized Camp report feature: "Quick Visit" and "Quick Explore".

10. Optimized interactive experience and display of Friend remarks: A remarks box has been added to Friend profiles, allowing users to modify or delete remarks.

11. Optimized Lineup Preset feature: Allow players to adjust and save Hero skills, Equipment, and Mount in the "Arena," "Rat Extermination," and "Vengeful Determination," using the map lineup as default.

12. Optimized interactive experience of Dice Wonder Realm: Automatically selects the next available dice.

13. Optimized beginner experience: Adjusted the Hero Development event page and interactive experience, and reduced the difficulty of some "Raging Tide Assault" stages.

14. Optimized Worker Exploration page and interactive experience.

15. Optimized Explorers' Escapade page display and interactive experience.

16. Optimized Hero Talent red dot display rules.

17. Optimized Divine Jewel: Recast interactive experience.

18. Optimized Chat experience: Auto Translate cancel in language channels.

19. Optimized City Worker special Encounter interactive experience.

20. Optimized part of the Tribe trial display.

21. Optimized display content of Mail reports.

22. Optimized display content of Your Details.

23. Optimized interactive experience when resources are insufficient.

24. Continued to optimize in-game performance and the performance and interaction experience of certain pages.



[Fixes]

1. Fixed some display issues in [Kingdom Mayhem] Conquest Season, Baldr's Redemption.

2. Fixed Hero selection issue in [Kingdom Mayhem] Season 2, Expedition Summon.

3. Fixed some display issues in [Naval Dominion].

4. Fixed issue where the battlefield could not be accessed after switching devices in [Naval Dominion].

5. Fixed display issue of the Bookmark red dot in [Pillage Weston].

6. Fixed item pickup issue in [Sacred Crucible].

7. Fixed abnormal trigger of the Infirmary warning.

8. Fixed screen lag issue when opening multiple [Random Jewels] at once.

9. Fixed some resource display issues in Skin.

10. Fixed graphics performance issues of some buffs.

11. Fixed display issue after using resource items in [Items].

12. Fixed display issue of the Mall entrance on the main interface.

13. Fixed display issue of some Troop Hero Avatars.

14. Fixed countdown display for some players in the [Kingdom Title] Application Queue.

15. Fixed some display issues in the [Upgrade Chief Hall] event.