Heya fine folks!

It’s been a while since our last update, so it’s about time for a new content drop for Trolls vs Vikings: Reborn! And we bring it with a new 25% discount week until October 30th!

This one’s called Spellborn, and as the name suggests, it’s all about spells and magical Trolls! You’ll get five brand-new levels focused entirely on spellcasting, where timing your Zaps and Doc’s healing powers becomes the key to victory.

To make the new spell-only levels extra fun, we revisited our spike-barriers and tweaked their behavior. You might remember from the tutorials that Vikings couldn’t pass spikes without breaking them first…well, now we made some really fun new levels with them.

The “barrier breaching” mechanic turned out to be great fun to play more with, so we expanded it across five levels, and we even made the spikes healable! In one level, Doc’s entire mission is to keep those spikes alive while you time your spells perfectly to fry the Viking onslaught.

While you’ll still find plenty of challenge here, this time the focus is equally on flow and fun than pure difficulty. The result feels uniquely Trolls — and I think Thor did a fantastic job balancing it all. We really hope you’ll enjoy the new vibe and let us know what you think after playing!

Since our last post, we’ve also been doing some behind-the-scenes work:

Steam page overhaul: Full rewrite for better discoverability.

Localization: 18 new languages in our Steam page! (Rolling out gradually right now.)

Upcoming news: We’ll soon share details on a brand-new gameplay language and a new partner. Stay tuned!

Check out the video for a sneak peek of the new levels, and as always: if you have input on how we can improve we are always open for feedback.

All the best, Jørgen (Game Director) & Team Trolls