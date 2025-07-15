Bugfixes
- Agricultural tower planting now respects plant's tile buildability rules. https://forums.factorio.com/123248
- Changed the sync mods with GUI "Sync startup settings" and "Load save after sync" so their value is always used. https://forums.factorio.com/129227
- Fix buffer chests having their contents counted twice for 'missing requests' circuit read. https://forums.factorio.com/128924
- Fixed Game Mode not enabling on macOS 26
- Fixed LuaForce::get_logistic_group was not working with constant combinators. https://forums.factorio.com/129484
- Fixed LuaItemStack::transfer_stack was incorrectly reporting success when performing unlimited transfers. https://forums.factorio.com/129406
- Fixed a crash when copying vehicle equipment grids from blueprints. https://forums.factorio.com/129396
- Fixed a crash when entering huge numbers into electric energy interface. https://forums.factorio.com/129518
- Fixed a crash when fast replacing furnaces when old furnace had empty item product stack and new furnace has fluid output. https://forums.factorio.com/129385
- Fixed a crash when game was saved in complete mode (for desync, benchmark or heavy mode) that could happen after a save file was loaded from an older version requiring transport line groups to be reconstructed while there were also blueprints with transport belts present in the save.
- Fixed a crash when item spoils in furnace source inventory while recipe was not yet selected.
- Fixed a crash when loading a save file when asteroid collector arms count and asteroid collector arms capacity were changed at the same time.
- Fixed a crash when migrating cargo bays in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/129004
- Fixed a crash when navigating planets while Factoriopedia was open. https://forums.factorio.com/129766
- Fixed a crash when querying members of logistic group while one of them is a detached character. https://forums.factorio.com/129549
- Fixed a crash when removing transport belts or walls with wires in blueprints.
- Fixed a crash when saving the game while using the spectator controller while a GUI is open. https://forums.factorio.com/129198
- Fixed a crash when trying to custom launch rockets to space platforms. https://forums.factorio.com/129415
- Fixed a crash when using LuaItemStack::deconstruct_area() in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/129573
- Fixed a desync related to circuit network and removing entities. https://forums.factorio.com/129428
- Fixed a disconnect when viewing tips and tricks in multiplayer. https://forums.factorio.com/129596
- Fixed a malformed icon. https://forums.factorio.com/129444
- Fixed beacons with supply area distance of 0 not showing radius visualisation. https://forums.factorio.com/129771
- Fixed blueprint book download progress drawing sometimes being broken.
- Fixed blueprint tile building sometimes not allowing partial builds https://forums.factorio.com/122966
- Fixed cancelling deconstruction of a tile would not remove a tile ghost of the same tile on the same position. https://forums.factorio.com/128391
- Fixed car crashing into a rock at the beginning of campaign level 5.
- Fixed collected asteroid chunks were not showing in item production statistics. https://forums.factorio.com/129520
- Fixed controls GUI in controller input method not updating the icons for the controls when the icons dropdown is changed. https://forums.factorio.com/129101
- Fixed cursor transfer could insert items beyond inventory weight limit. https://forums.factorio.com/129544
- Fixed editor not instantly reviving tile ghosts from blueprints when overbuilt over preexisting tile ghosts. https://forums.factorio.com/128861
- Fixed electric mining drills were able to stack items when at high mining productivity. https://forums.factorio.com/129590
- Fixed force building entities over required foundation marked for deconstruction would result in both decon. proxy and tileghost.
- Fixed ghost overbuilding vehicle ghost would not set inventory filters. https://forums.factorio.com/119772
- Fixed heat pipe connections did not flip. https://forums.factorio.com/129176
- Fixed logistic filter merging during parametrisation would incorrectly sum values. https://forums.factorio.com/129527
- Fixed mipmaps for fulgoran ruin vault icon. https://forums.factorio.com/129796
- Fixed music not playing on surfaces without a planet associated with them. https://forums.factorio.com/129408
- Fixed promethium science pack was missing a description. https://forums.factorio.com/129469
- Fixed quickbar selection getting stuck when trying to pick a blueprint book from the blueprint library that didn't finish downloading. https://forums.factorio.com/118438
- Fixed rectangular crafting machine sometimes rising rotate event even when it wasn't successfully rotated. https://forums.factorio.com/129252
- Fixed set constant gui would was not focusing upon opening. https://forums.factorio.com/129495
- Fixed shooter was doing ammo refill every shot causing reload time on modded ammo to not work. https://forums.factorio.com/129276
- Fixed some issues around setting driving for a vehicle on different surface via scripts https://forums.factorio.com/127651
- Fixed splitter gui was not updated in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/129161
- Fixed that LuaFlowStatistics::[input, output, storage]_counts read didn't merge qualities. https://forums.factorio.com/129568
- Fixed that LuaSurface::create_entity() did not work correctly with quality. https://forums.factorio.com/129736
- Fixed that LuaSurface::create_entity() using the 'item' parameter did not work for vehicle equipment grids. https://forums.factorio.com/129479
- Fixed that Vulcanus chimneys were grouped with Nauvis big rocks in the deconstruction planner. https://forums.factorio.com/129453
- Fixed that asteroid collectors didn't draw radius visualisation for ghosts when holding it in cursor. https://forums.factorio.com/119353
- Fixed that base quality did not show in crafting machines. https://forums.factorio.com/128167
- Fixed that buffered fluidboxes would not flow fluid through their directional connections. https://forums.factorio.com/129441
- Fixed that changing a trains group would not always refresh interrupt names in the GUI. https://forums.factorio.com/129755
- Fixed that changing the link ID on a linked container wouldn't alarm sleeping inserters. https://forums.factorio.com/129345
- Fixed that choose-elem-button with id-with-quality didn't respect prototype filters. https://forums.factorio.com/129481
- Fixed that enabling user mods would not auto enable built in required mods. https://forums.factorio.com/129362
- Fixed that equipment ghosts couldn't be added to armor when not worn. https://forums.factorio.com/129673
- Fixed that fluidboxes in the vicinity of a removed fluidbox could disconnect from otherwise valid neighbors in some situations. https://forums.factorio.com/128954
- Fixed that flush-fluid would not flush fluid from fluid energy sources. https://forums.factorio.com/129756
- Fixed that integration_patch for characters did not render for the local player. https://forums.factorio.com/129260
- Fixed that inventory migrations could cause chests to send wrong item counts. https://forums.factorio.com/129515
- Fixed that large values given for LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered(radius) would crash the game. https://forums.factorio.com/129618
- Fixed that loaders were unable to drop full belt stacks if that required merging items from multiple inventory slots. https://forums.factorio.com/129343
- Fixed that mod-defined fonts did not apply correctly when first starting the game. https://forums.factorio.com/129571
- Fixed that modded choose-elem-buttons didn't respect filters. https://forums.factorio.com/129145
- Fixed that modded crafting machines with large amounts of fluidboxes could freeze the game. https://forums.factorio.com/129187
- Fixed that opening rich text Factoriopedia shortcuts while in remote view did not work. https://forums.factorio.com/129425
- Fixed that players landing on the same planet at the same time would squash each other. https://forums.factorio.com/120809
- Fixed that regular mining drills weren't able to output full belts when belt stack size was researched. https://forums.factorio.com/129365
- Fixed that remote controllers could still open GUIs of entity ghosts that had operable set to false. https://forums.factorio.com/129168
- Fixed that remote driving didn't raise on_player_driving_changed_state event when entering a vehicle. https://forums.factorio.com/118769
- Fixed that remote fast transfer of modules could downgrade modules with higher quality. https://forums.factorio.com/128747
- Fixed that repair orders would not queue robots correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/118916
- Fixed that roboport antenna was rotating while in preview. https://forums.factorio.com/129470
- Fixed that some entities would collide with nearby tiles when they shouldn't. https://forums.factorio.com/128602
- Fixed that some items that did not require recycling recipe had a recycling recipe. https://forums.factorio.com/129535
- Fixed that some widgets would click-through when trying to open Factoriopedia. https://forums.factorio.com/129295
- Fixed that space location wouldn't read starmap_icons if starmap_icon didn't exist. https://forums.factorio.com/129742
- Fixed that teleporting a car to another surface would invalidate lua references to non-player characters in it. https://forums.factorio.com/129468
- Fixed that the amount of VRAM on the Steam Deck was not being detected correctly, leading to the erroneous activation of VRAM-saving measures. https://forums.factorio.com/129164
- Fixed that the show-train-signals debug option didn't render correctly for elevated signals. https://forums.factorio.com/129804
- Fixed that the sync mods confirmation did not have the draggable texture. https://forums.factorio.com/129685
- Fixed that you could place or take blueprint items from chests in remote view. https://forums.factorio.com/129237
- Fixed that you couldn't open reactors with a void energy source. https://forums.factorio.com/129711
- Fixed tiles being thawed or frozen would cause cancelling of deconstruction. https://forums.factorio.com/129201
- Fixed using selection tools would sometimes incorrectly ignore tile ghosts. https://forums.factorio.com/127696
- Fixed vehicle ammo refill was not working. https://forums.factorio.com/129137
- Improved the expand/collapse icon for the crafting queue. https://forums.factorio.com/105538
Changes
- Changed how captive spawners work to always allow spoilage into the trash slots. https://forums.factorio.com/124219
- Moved the ammo turret request-slot closer to the turret center visually. https://forums.factorio.com/129548
- [space-age] More icons in factoriopedia made unique.
- [space-age] Remastered and remixed music.
Graphics
- Improved frame rate stability of Metal graphics backend
- Improved rendering performance of busy scenes of Metal graphics backend
Minor Features
- Added ability to undo rotating or flipping an entity. https://forums.factorio.com/116605
Modding
- Added BeaconPrototype::quality_affects_supply_area_distance.
- Added CharacterPrototype::crafting_speed.
- Added CraftingMachinePrototype::crafting_speed_quality_multiplier, module_slots_quality_bonus and energy_usage_quality_multiplier.
- Added CraftingMachinePrototype::quality_affects_energy_usage.
- Added CraftingMachinePrototype::quality_affects_module_slots, LabPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots, MiningDrillPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots and BeaconPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots.
- Added InserterPrototype::uses_inserter_stack_size_bonus.
- Added LoaderPrototype::wait_for_full_stack.
- Added MiningDrillPrototype::quality_affects_mining_radius.
- Added Prototype::custom_tooltip_fields.
- Added QualityPrototype::default_multiplier, inserter_speed_multiplier, fluid_wagon_capacity_multiplier, inventory_size_multiplier, lab_research_speed_multiplier, crafting_machine_speed_multiplier, crafting_machine_energy_usage_multiplier, logistic_cell_charging_energy_multiplier, tool_durability_multiplier, accumulator_capacity_multiplier, flying_robot_max_energy_multiplier, range_multiplier, asteroid_collector_collection_radius_bonus, equipment_grid_width_bonus, equipment_grid_height_bonus, electric_pole_wire_reach_bonus, electric_pole_supply_area_distance_bonus, beacon_supply_area_distance_bonus, logistic_cell_charging_station_count_bonus, beacon_module_slots_bonus, crafting_machine_module_slots_bonus, mining_drill_module_slots_bonus, mining_drill_mining_radius_bonus and lab_module_slots_bonus.
- Added `helpers` to settings and prototype stages.
- Added `quality_selector_dropdown_threshold` utility constant.
- Added `with_filters`, `with_weight_limit` and `with_custom_stack_size` options to ContainerPrototype::inventory_type and LinkedContainerPrototype::inventory_type.
- Added the "mod-data" prototype type.
Optimizations
- Improved performance when holding blueprints.
Scripting
- Added "blink_interval" and "render_mode" parameters to LuaRendering functions.
- Added "item-open", "item-close", "item-pick", "item-drop" and "item-move" SoundPath types. https://forums.factorio.com/129710
- Added ConfigurationChangedData::migrations.
- Added CustomInputEvent::element to get the LuaGuiElement under the cursor when the custom input was activated.
- Added LuaAsteroidChunkPrototype::dying_trigger_effect read.
- Added LuaEntity::display_panel_text, display_panel_icon, display_panel_always_show and display_panel_show_in_chart read/write.
- Added LuaEntity::inventory_supports_bar(), get_inventory_bar(), set_inventory_bar(), inventory_supports_filters(), is_inventory_filtered(), can_set_inventory_filter(), get_inventory_filter(), and set_inventory_filter().
- Added LuaEntity::pickup_from_left_lane and pickup_from_right_lane read/write for inserters.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::captured_spawner_entity read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::get_fluid_capacity().
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::max_performance read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::min_performance read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::neighbour_connectable read.
- Added LuaEquipmentGrid::itemstack_owner read.
- Added LuaForce::get_logistic_groups(), get_logistic_group(), create_logistic_group(), and delete_logistic_group().
- Added LuaHelpers::compare_versions().
- Added LuaHelpers::game_version read.
- Added LuaHelpers::send_udp and recv_udp. Added on_udp_packet_received.
- Added LuaInventory::weight and max_weight read.
- Added LuaItemPrototype::send_to_orbit_mode read.
- Added LuaPlayer::exit_remote_view().
- Added LuaPlayer::pipette. LuaPlayer::pipette_entity is deprecated and should not be used.
- Added LuaPrototypes::utility_constants read.
- Added LuaRenderObject::blink_interval and render_mode read/write.
- Added LuaSpacePlatform::hidden read/write.
- Added LuaSurface get_default_cover_tile() and set_default_cover_tile().
- Added force to LuaEntityDiedEventFilter.
- Added fusion reactor properties to LuaEntityPrototype.
- Added ghost_mode to LuaGuiElement::anchor.
- Added on_research_queued.
- Added player to on_research_moved and on on_research_cancelled.
- Added several LuaEntityPrototype reads for asteroid collector prototypes and entity with health prototypes.
- Added several LuaItemPrototype reads for starter pack prototypes.
- Added target_filter to ammo type read.
- Changed LuaInventory::set_bar to allow passing nil as well.
- LuaGuiElement::locked can be set during add().
- Removed LuaTilePrototype::placeable_by. Use LuaTilePrototype::items_to_place_this instead.
