15 July 2025 Build 19174779 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy
Bugfixes



Changes



Graphics

  • Improved frame rate stability of Metal graphics backend
  • Improved rendering performance of busy scenes of Metal graphics backend


Minor Features



Modding

  • Added BeaconPrototype::quality_affects_supply_area_distance.
  • Added CharacterPrototype::crafting_speed.
  • Added CraftingMachinePrototype::crafting_speed_quality_multiplier, module_slots_quality_bonus and energy_usage_quality_multiplier.
  • Added CraftingMachinePrototype::quality_affects_energy_usage.
  • Added CraftingMachinePrototype::quality_affects_module_slots, LabPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots, MiningDrillPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots and BeaconPrototype::quality_affects_module_slots.
  • Added InserterPrototype::uses_inserter_stack_size_bonus.
  • Added LoaderPrototype::wait_for_full_stack.
  • Added MiningDrillPrototype::quality_affects_mining_radius.
  • Added Prototype::custom_tooltip_fields.
  • Added QualityPrototype::default_multiplier, inserter_speed_multiplier, fluid_wagon_capacity_multiplier, inventory_size_multiplier, lab_research_speed_multiplier, crafting_machine_speed_multiplier, crafting_machine_energy_usage_multiplier, logistic_cell_charging_energy_multiplier, tool_durability_multiplier, accumulator_capacity_multiplier, flying_robot_max_energy_multiplier, range_multiplier, asteroid_collector_collection_radius_bonus, equipment_grid_width_bonus, equipment_grid_height_bonus, electric_pole_wire_reach_bonus, electric_pole_supply_area_distance_bonus, beacon_supply_area_distance_bonus, logistic_cell_charging_station_count_bonus, beacon_module_slots_bonus, crafting_machine_module_slots_bonus, mining_drill_module_slots_bonus, mining_drill_mining_radius_bonus and lab_module_slots_bonus.
  • Added `helpers` to settings and prototype stages.
  • Added `quality_selector_dropdown_threshold` utility constant.
  • Added `with_filters`, `with_weight_limit` and `with_custom_stack_size` options to ContainerPrototype::inventory_type and LinkedContainerPrototype::inventory_type.
  • Added the "mod-data" prototype type.


Optimizations

  • Improved performance when holding blueprints.


Scripting

  • Added "blink_interval" and "render_mode" parameters to LuaRendering functions.
  • Added "item-open", "item-close", "item-pick", "item-drop" and "item-move" SoundPath types. https://forums.factorio.com/129710
  • Added ConfigurationChangedData::migrations.
  • Added CustomInputEvent::element to get the LuaGuiElement under the cursor when the custom input was activated.
  • Added LuaAsteroidChunkPrototype::dying_trigger_effect read.
  • Added LuaEntity::display_panel_text, display_panel_icon, display_panel_always_show and display_panel_show_in_chart read/write.
  • Added LuaEntity::inventory_supports_bar(), get_inventory_bar(), set_inventory_bar(), inventory_supports_filters(), is_inventory_filtered(), can_set_inventory_filter(), get_inventory_filter(), and set_inventory_filter().
  • Added LuaEntity::pickup_from_left_lane and pickup_from_right_lane read/write for inserters.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::captured_spawner_entity read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::get_fluid_capacity().
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::max_performance read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::min_performance read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::neighbour_connectable read.
  • Added LuaEquipmentGrid::itemstack_owner read.
  • Added LuaForce::get_logistic_groups(), get_logistic_group(), create_logistic_group(), and delete_logistic_group().
  • Added LuaHelpers::compare_versions().
  • Added LuaHelpers::game_version read.
  • Added LuaHelpers::send_udp and recv_udp. Added on_udp_packet_received.
  • Added LuaInventory::weight and max_weight read.
  • Added LuaItemPrototype::send_to_orbit_mode read.
  • Added LuaPlayer::exit_remote_view().
  • Added LuaPlayer::pipette. LuaPlayer::pipette_entity is deprecated and should not be used.
  • Added LuaPrototypes::utility_constants read.
  • Added LuaRenderObject::blink_interval and render_mode read/write.
  • Added LuaSpacePlatform::hidden read/write.
  • Added LuaSurface get_default_cover_tile() and set_default_cover_tile().
  • Added force to LuaEntityDiedEventFilter.
  • Added fusion reactor properties to LuaEntityPrototype.
  • Added ghost_mode to LuaGuiElement::anchor.
  • Added on_research_queued.
  • Added player to on_research_moved and on on_research_cancelled.
  • Added several LuaEntityPrototype reads for asteroid collector prototypes and entity with health prototypes.
  • Added several LuaItemPrototype reads for starter pack prototypes.
  • Added target_filter to ammo type read.
  • Changed LuaInventory::set_bar to allow passing nil as well.
  • LuaGuiElement::locked can be set during add().
  • Removed LuaTilePrototype::placeable_by. Use LuaTilePrototype::items_to_place_this instead.

