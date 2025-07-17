此次版本更新主要內容如下：
【新增內容】
1、全新活動【神兵密卷】
2、全新強力武將【無雙張郃】
3、全新跨服玩法【朝廷密令】
4、坐騎、寶物和裝備部分養成拓展
【優化調整】
1、優化將緣介面顯示
2、修復羊祜好感分解時文本缺失的問題
3、修復個別武將階位顯示兵種錯誤的問題
4、修復佈陣介面偶現武將無法補足士兵的問題
5、修復大殿委任選擇排序後不顯示武將的問題
6、修復扶危之策無法與三才之策同時裝備的問題
