16 July 2025 Build 19172834 Edited 16 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the battle against the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest would get stuck and prevent players from completing the fight.

  • Fixed a bug where the boss could appear outside the battle area during the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest fight.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.01.5
Regulation Ver 1.01.7

Online play requires the player to apply this update. After downloading the update file, please restart the game and apply the update.

 

Further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN more comfortably.

Thank you for your patience, Nightfarers.

Changed files in this update

