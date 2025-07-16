Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the battle against the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest would get stuck and prevent players from completing the fight.

Fixed a bug where the boss could appear outside the battle area during the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest fight.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.01.5

Regulation Ver 1.01.7

Online play requires the player to apply this update. After downloading the update file, please restart the game and apply the update.

Further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN more comfortably.

Thank you for your patience, Nightfarers.