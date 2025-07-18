- Added Cyberpunk DLC
- Fixed rotation issues with crate decorations in the Warehouse DLC
- Engine updated
- Minor optimizations
- Editor
- Bundle selection screen appears on editor start
- No warning about data loss when loading/creating an empty level
- Bundle selection can now be cancelled
- Fixed issue where loading a level didn’t fully refresh it
Update 16
