18 July 2025 Build 19172719 Edited 18 July 2025 – 05:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Cyberpunk DLC
  • Fixed rotation issues with crate decorations in the Warehouse DLC
  • Engine updated
  • Minor optimizations
  • Editor
    • Bundle selection screen appears on editor start
    • No warning about data loss when loading/creating an empty level
    • Bundle selection can now be cancelled
    • Fixed issue where loading a level didn’t fully refresh it

