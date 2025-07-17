 Skip to content
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19172510 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A cool Summer Breeze has blown through Steam! It's time for the first MAJOR content update for Tiny Garden🌴

We're so excited to bring this update to our community and we'd like to thank you for all your support.

Let's check out all the new stuff! 💖


Our free update is out now and available to everyone that owns the base game! Be sure to download the latest patch on Steam today.

New Seeds 🪴

We all know how much you love to see your gardens in bloom, so we thought we would give you some summer seeds to create your very own summer garden! The new seeds include:

  • Melon

  • Date Pal Tree

  • Mangle

  • Red Algae

  • Rockrose

  • Echeveria Agavoides

New Mechanics ⚙️

Along with new seeds, we are also introducing some new mechanics to Tiny Garden! These include:

  • Jukebox - You can now finally change music tracks in-game.

  • Parasol - A new way to create a shaded tile without using a tree.

  • 'Dune' Tile - A new terrain type for specific seeds.



    We've also released a cosmetic pack which you can purchase alongside the Summer Breeze update. Here's what you should expect! 👇

New Decorations 🖼️

  • Inflatable Flamingo

  • Hammock

  • Conch Shell

  • Beach Toy Set

  • Beach Chair

New Colours + Stickers + Backgrounds 🎨

  • 4 Sticker Designs

  • 2 Background Ambiences

  • 2 Recolours


Purchase the Cosmetic Pack here 👇

