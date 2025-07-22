[color=#33FFDD]Greetings, esteemed colleagues![/color]
The day of science has finally come!! Abiotic Factor is now 1.0!
This post is for the new members of the Research Division who are joining us as fresh faced interns, eager to learn the ropes. And we are equally eager to provide you with some useful links and information to give your research a head start!
Cold Fusion ContentFor our returning scientists who know their stuff and want to get into the nitty gritty of what’s new in 1.0, we’ve got a developer vlog and full patch notes over on this dedicated post.
Get to know the GATE Cascade Research Facility!If it’s your first day on the job and want some useful links to jumpstart your research career, look no further! (You may, of course, look further. We wouldn’t want to constrain a curious mind like that.)
A Few Tips
Accessibility Options!
We have many accessibility options available in the game, ranging from FOV sliders to screen shake amount to Hold vs. Toggle, and so on.
Keybindings & Controller Bindings!
Keyboard, Mouse and Controller can all be rebound in the settings menu at any time. Let us know how this goes for you and if you want to see any additional rebinding features.
Jobs and Traits!
You can pick your primary job and additional positive and negative traits at the beginning of the game (after the introduction concludes.) Remember that character skills, stats, and inventory are on a per-server basis.
Pager!
Your pager can be accessed in the emote radial wheel (B key by default, D-PAD Up on controller.) The pager is a nifty device your dad probably once used which lets you briefly ping your location to your fellow scientists in the event you become lost among the cubicles.
Sandbox Settings FAQ - There are many Sandbox Settings in Abiotic Factor which can help with difficulty and unwanted systems. We like to give you freedom, but remember that the intended way to play is the way that it's set up by default. Whatever floats your science boat, really.
Abiotic Factor Wiki - The ABF Wiki is fan run! It was started way back at the beginning of early access so it’s already chockablock with useful information. If you’re ever interested in contributing, the Deep Field Discord server has an active channel for contributors to talk about just that.
Developer Vlogs - If you want to see how far we’ve come since the start of our scientific journey, check out our old (and new) developer vlogs!
Watercooler Series - Learn what your fellow scientists, Dr. Stern and Dr. Ross, get up to when you’re not around. We can not speak for the validity of all that they say.
Bug+Crash Reporting and Accessibility Reports in the 🐛 Abiotic Factor Bug Hub - If you want to submit a bug report, host a Dedicated server, see our current Known Issues or get some general troubleshooting tips, our FAQs are a good place to start.
Trailer Playlist - If you want to see all our old trailers for… whatever reason. Scientific research? Here you go!
[color=#33FFDD]Onward -- to science.[/color]
