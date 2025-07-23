 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 July 2025 Build 19170693 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐶🐶🐶It looks like some pups have come to play...🐾🐾🐾

The long-awaited update is now live as of July 24 (JST)!

New downloadable content has been released, bringing five new Doggie into your home!

・Toy Poodle
・Shiba-Inu
・Bulldog
・Jack Russell Terrier
・Corgi

You can check out the pups you've welcomed from the newly added “WANKO ROOM” in the main menu! Invite your favorite Doggie into your home and get messy together! 🏠

If you'd like to welcome all five breeds, be sure to check out the bundle! 🦴

DORONKO WANKO : Ultimate Doggie Bundle on Steam

We’re truly happy to finally bring you this new content.

Please enjoy playing “DORONKO WANKO”!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2512841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link