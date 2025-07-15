A very minor update fixing some reported issues from the 1.5 release.
Minor Changes
Move hotzone was increased for a C-Ville building.
Quality Of Life
Revised in-game Mod Interface to allow players to force check if updates are available and download
Mod Updates that affect the currently loaded city will save and reload that city.
Added an “Ultra” setting for Volumetric Resolution that increases max lights
Bug Fixes
Media with upper case extensions (.JPG) will now import correctly
Loading screen will now properly wait for assets to load before fading out
Addition of “Ultra” setting for Volumetric Resolution will potentially fix issues with disappearing or deactivated spot lights
Fixed some issues where the mod list was clipping
City Settings and Advanced Prop screens will now apply UI Scaling setting properly.
Changed files in this update