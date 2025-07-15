 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19170532
Update notes via Steam Community

A very minor update fixing some reported issues from the 1.5 release.

Minor Changes

  • Move hotzone was increased for a C-Ville building.

Quality Of Life

  • Revised in-game Mod Interface to allow players to force check if updates are available and download

    • Mod Updates that affect the currently loaded city will save and reload that city.

  • Added an “Ultra” setting for Volumetric Resolution that increases max lights

Bug Fixes

  • Media with upper case extensions (.JPG) will now import correctly

  • Loading screen will now properly wait for assets to load before fading out

  • Addition of “Ultra” setting for Volumetric Resolution will potentially fix issues with disappearing or deactivated spot lights

  • Fixed some issues where the mod list was clipping

  • City Settings and Advanced Prop screens will now apply UI Scaling setting properly.

