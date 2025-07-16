NEW

- Echo Protocol Season. Welcome to L-52—a godforsaken zone where, decades ago, military units ran secret experiments to bend and sync timelines using satellite and signal relays. Now, every tactical weapon artifact is yours to command—if you can stop Eddie Mesmer. He got here first... and no one knows what his next move will do to the Pixel Universe

- Perimeter-9 Lottery. Join the ranks of the notorious merk squad—so ruthless and chaotic, even Mesmer counts them as allies. Add three new guns to your Armory, including the Silent Fang pistol, featuring the brand-new Instant Reload attribute.

- Roots Echo Set. Time Forester and his loyal Root Piercer sniper rifle. He’s your only brother-in-arms here—don’t screw this up

- CTF Ops Event. Details: Classified. Duration: Classified. Mode: Capture the Flag. Fly the flags of the fathers—and return safe. That’s an order

- Lock & Load Event. Every pixelgunner needs a sharp aim. Some of you proved it last time—and walked away with rewards. Now it’s your shot to earn a new hat and boots



IMPROVEMENTS

- Map Rotation. Sawmill returns to Deathmatch and Team Fight, four extra maps join Capture the Flag, and Secret Base gets a nighttime makeover



BUG FIXES

- Fixed a bug where weapons with the MegaBullet attribute could not pierce - players who had a weapon with the Piercing Shot attribute.

- Fixed a bug where the Halloween Hat appeared in the Hat section with a 0/0 parts icon for crafting.

