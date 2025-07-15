Greetings Reagents,

Project Diarchy is upon us! This seasonal update welcomes our New Prime Asset Otto & Arora to the Sinyala Facility and they bring with them devastating buzzsaw takedowns, incapacitating toxic attacks, and precise 360° vision. They stalk the Shopping Mall- the grand intersection of American culture and capitalist commerce, and our new Trial Environment. Lose yourself in 2 new MK-Challenges, a revamped and deepened Rebirth system, and additional DLC cosmetics and more.

This update includes

New Prime Asset: Otto & Arora Kress

New Trial Environment: The Shopping Mall

New Trial: "Kill the Politician"

New MK-Challenges: "Get Out the Vote" & "Sentence the Prosecuted"

New Limited-Time Event: Kress Twins

New Deluxe Catalog: Project Diarchy

Rebirth reopens to all Reagents

Join-in-Progress via Matchmaking

New DLC Packs

Other additions, improvements and fixes

Season 4: Project Diarchy

In PROJECT DIARCHY, Reagents come face-to-face-to-face with Otto and Arora Kress. Conjoined at birth, the Kress Twins have a set of eyes both fore and aft. They can spot a victim from any angle, stop them with a thrown vile of noxious poison, and split them in two with their buzzsaw.

New Prime Asset: Otto & Arora Kress

Otto and Arora are the shameful secret of the Kress family dynasty. Scions to an industrial chemical fortune, twisted geniuses of chemistry and politics, their narcissistic entitlement fuels an overwhelming ire for those uncultured massed physically blessed by so-called normalcy. Raised in secrecy, their relationship festered into a codependent affair of incest, murder, and true love.

The Kress Twins lord over the Shopping Mall, where they will do anything to stop Reagents from sabotaging their political rally in the latest Trial, “Kill the Politician.”

New Environment: The Shopping Mall

A consumerist wonder of the world, the Shopping Mall is a living museum in celebration of the power and imperative of the purse. What you own is who you are, so come on in and purchase the person you want to be.

New Trial: Kill the Politician

Our union is rooted in the liberty born from the intersection of commerce and politics, where every citizen has all the rights they can afford. Vote with your wallet, and show us the freedom you deserve.

New MK-Challenge: Get Out the Vote

It's time to get out the vote, and we can't trust a politician to cross the street by himself. Escort our candidate door to door and back to the poling station. Make sure he comes out a winner, even if it means twisting a few arms.

New Mk-Challenge: Sentence the Prosecuted

They call it a "sentence" because a few choice words can condemn a human to death. Decipher the charges, pin it to the defendant, and make sure that it sticks.

New Event: Kress Twins

We welcome our new Prime Asset with a tour of the facilities. For a limited time, Otto and Arora Kress will be present in all of the Trials of the Kress Twins therapy.

New Deluxe Catalog: Project Diarchy

The new Deluxe Catalog “Project Diarchy” is now available.

The catalog is filled with 10 pages of new exclusive cosmetic items for your own self expression.

Unlock the Deluxe Catalog using Murkoff Coins, earned by completing the Onboarding Catalog and other Deluxe Catalog.

Acquire Stamps by completing Trials and Tasks, then use the Stamps to acquired Deluxe Catalog items.

As a reminder, the Deluxe Catalogs are available permanently. Unlock items at your own pace.

Rebirth reopening to all Reagents

After careful consideration, Easterman is reopening the Rebirth to all reagents who deserve it. Rebirth now offers two options: The original Rebirth for solo players. The new Rebirth, called Communal Rebirth, which is designed for teams.

This new Rebirth drops the players in a random Trial with 3 unique variators.

Mirror Variator - The perspective of the Trial has shifted. All Trials now feel completely different.

Rebirth Variator - It's time to rebuild yourself. Each player must locate their records box hidden in the Trial and return it to the drop location near the shuttle. There are also 3 radio frequencies that must be tuned to discover familiar words. These 2 secondary objectives must be completed on top of the regular Trial objective in succeed and escape.

Classified Variator - A surprise variator has been injected into the therapy. You'll discover what it is as you play. You're gonna need to adapt - or die.

Survive Rebirth, and witness what the Reagents become once they return to the outside world!

Rebirth now requires each member of a group to have 100 Rebirth Tokens. It is now possible to stack up to 1000 Rebirth Tokens. Rebirth Token rewards for completing Trials have been revisited (5 Rebirth Tokens per Trial, and 3 Rebirth Tokens per MK-Challenge).

Tasks associated to successfully completing the new Rebirth protocol are now available! Become Reborn and you will be rewarded with a new Trophy (and the old ones if you had not received them in the past), as well as a selection of exclusive Legendary outifts.

New DLC Packs

Four times the fear! 4 unique cosmetic packs filled with outfits, room decor, and more so you can enter the Shopping Mall already looking your best!

Porcelain Observer Pack

Terrified Toddler Pack

World of Heavyweights Pack

Spelunking For Your Life Pack

Season 4 Therapy Calendar

Kress Twins

Stamps Surplus

No Running

Confinement

Dual Objective

Join-in-Progress via Matchmaking

Matchmaking now has the option for you to join Trials in progress and will send you directly into the Trial.

A new privacy option “ FILL TRIAL ” is available in the Group Settings (accessible in Pause Menu and Social Menus), and is set to YES by default. Only the group leader can change this option , and it can only be changed before the Trial begins . It will reset to YES when joining a Trial using the Group Finder.

Once the Trial is completed, players will return with their initial group (if any) before matchmaking occurred. Dev comment: We are continuing our effort to make our matchmaking effective. Joining Trials in progress should make the matchmaking process faster than before.



07/15 12:30pm ET - We are aware that players are reporting issues with the "Fill Trial" and Matchmaking feature. It seems that even when turning the "Fill Trial" off, players are experiencing people joining their Trial in-progress despite their settings. Our team is looking into this issue and is working on a Hotfix to come out in the near future to fix this. We appreciate your patience as we address this!

Additions/Fixes/Balancing

Added the option “ ANY PROGRAM ” in the Group Finder screen.

Added Page 11 to the Deluxe Catalog for Project Relapse.

Increased XP rewards for daily and weekly tasks. Completing one daily task now provides 100xp. Completing all daily tasks now provides 500xp. Completing one weekly task now provides 150xp. Completing all weekly tasks now provides 1000xp.

Trial difficulties are now unlocked by reaching certain Reagent Levels. Introductory: Level 1. Standard: Level 5. Intensive: Level 10. Psychosurgery: Level 25. These difficulty unlocks do not reset at Relapse. If you are in a group, the Group Leader's level must correspond to the difficulty level you wish to play.

Reworked the Stay Together variator : Increased the distance threshold before damage starts. Added a short grace period before damage is applied. Audio feedback (E.S.O.P. beeping) now plays during the grace period. Electric shock damage no longer interrupts actions. Variator has been re-added to Escalation Therapy.

Escalation changes: Rebalanced the difficulty curve of Escalation mode's progression. Introducing a new Escalation variator: Ultra II (starting at Trial #21). NO INTEL - Assignment details are absent from the Trial. NO PLAYER NAMES - Player names are hidden. INCREASED THREAT II - Maximum population of brutal enemies. EXTREME PSYCHOSIS - Ex-Pops won't ignore you anymore while in Psychosis. LIMITED ITEMS III - Amount of items found in the Trial is extremely limited. MORE & DEADLY TRAPS II - Maximum amount of deadly traps. From Trial #21, players must complete 2 secondary objectives in order to get the bonus upgrade selection. Bomb Countdown and Health Sickness has been re-added into Escalation ( they were initially removed due to an issue).

Stacking multiple jumps in a row will consume more stamina. Dev comment: This change has been made to prevent and avoid “bunny hopping” situations.

Other various bug fixes and improvements.

