This build has been under the Experimental branch for quite some time now, and we received lots of feedback from the Experimental community in the past month. We have not yet been able to completely remove the red screen, however, a few users reported a lower number of occurrences in their systems. Therefore, we've decided to push this forward into the beta branch so that a bigger pool of users can experience it and hopefully report improvements :)

The main changes are:

- IMR Drivers Changes

- Fixed crashes caused by unsafe spinlocks.

- QCA2066 Driver Changes

- Reduced verbosity of internal logger to improve CPU performance.

We do appreciate everyone involved in the beta/experimental program that have been helping us so much. This image is another attempt on getting closer to the red-screen bug fix.

We are continuously working towards improving the firmware and will keep you up to date with every progress.

Please check it out under the beta branch: nofio-beta-release

For further assistance, refer to our official nofio FAQ. https://nofio.co/pages/faq-1 Should you encounter any issues with this update, kindly submit a ticket through our support portal on our website www.nofio.co. If possible, please attach a Diagnostic & Steam Report.